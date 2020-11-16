Weary BC football team gets well-deserved break -- and then some

“That one kind of surprised me,” Hafley said. “But just little things like that mean a lot to me and it shows what the city of Boston has seen and they can count on me getting this thing going.”

He got words of encouragement from football alums such as Doug Flutie and Matt Ryan. He also received kind words from Celtics coach Brad Stevens.

Text messages flooded the phone of Boston College first-year head coach Jeff Hafley not long after the Eagles' 45-31 loss last Saturday to No. 2 Notre Dame.

The Eagles faced the Irish just two weeks after taking on the then-top-ranked Clemson Tigers and even though the Fighting Irish were a completely different animal from a Clemson team that was missing star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, BC showed it could compete with the country’s college powerhouses.

More than anything else, the most important takeaway from the Notre Dame loss for Hafley was how much his team needed rest. The Eagles played nine straight games before getting this week off to catch their breath. The only team in the country that’s played more games is Texas State.

“I’m going to go take a nap for the first time in a long time,” Hafley said.

The Eagles non-stop schedule was a byproduct of some rearranging as college football scrambled to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, the Eagles were supposed to open the season against Ohio, get a week off, then face Duke.

But when the Mid-American Conference announced it was canceling fall sports, Ohio was dropped from the schedule, the Eagles opened against Duke, and their open week in September was filled with a game against Texas State.

This week’s bye feels long overdue.

“I think the team probably needs it more than me,” Hafley said. “Just because physically they’re playing. I think, mentally, I think the staff and I all need to just get away for a day — or a day and a half or two — Just to kind of hit the reset button a little bit because we haven’t had a day off really, since we’ve been back in July, which is fair, it’s what football coaches do.

“But usually you have a bye week somewhere earlier than it is now. And you need to be fresh because you coach better when you’re fresh, you treat people better when you’re fresh,” Hafley added. “And sometimes it’s hard because we just go on adrenaline, and you kind of you see me from my first Zoom into this one, and I look like a ghost. I look awful.

“So hopefully I’ll have some more sunshine in my face. When I come back.”

An unpredictable season added one more wrinkle on Monday when the Atlantic Coast Conference announced a series of schedule changes in the wake of a covid outbreak within the Miami football program.

Thirteen players were unavailable for the Hurricanes win over Virginia Tech last week and 11 were missing the week before against N.C. State. The Hurricanes will quarantine for two weeks before resuming on Dec. 5 against Wake Forest.

Miami’s matchup set up for Saturday against Georgia Tech was moved to Dec. 19 and will only be played if Miami is not in the ACC championship game.

As a result, BC will actually get the rest it has been looking for.

Coming out of the bye week, the Eagles were supposed to face Louisville on Nov. 27. Instead, the ACC pushed that game to Dec. 12, leaving the Eagles with two weeks between their next game at Virginia on Dec. 5.

“I cannot wait to get back on the practice field after we all catch our breath a little bit,” Hafley said. “Which is a well-deserved break for a team that’s played nine straight games, been here since June and hasn’t had a positive COVID test. It’s remarkable. And it’s going to be a year I probably look back on and say, ‘Man, that was a pretty impressive 2020 team and staff.’”

































