For Winovich, giving chase Sunday night in Patriots’ win was a lot of fun

The Patriots' defensive end/linebacker/philosophical savage always plays as if shock of blond locks are on fire and his relentless effort against the Ravens was his best performance as a pro.

The official record doesn’t show any quarterback stats for Winovich: zero sacks and zero hits landed on Lamar Jackson. Harassing, however, isn’t yet an officially recognized stat by the NFL, and Winovich clearly led the effort to make the Baltimore quarterback uncomfortable in the 23-17 victory Sunday night.

Winovich was playing off the ball for the first time since his glory days playing for the Thomas Jefferson High Jaguars in Jefferson Hills, Pa., and was a one-man storm force, consistently forcing Jackson off his spot and into scramble mode. And while that’s normally not a bad thing for Jackson, it was on this soggy night, as Winovich funneled him to the arms of his teammates.

Unofficially, Winovich pressured Jackson 10 times

Advertisement

"It really felt like I was playing high school football in a way and I had a blast,'' said Winovich. "I love being in a position where I can pursue and play physical, so when I am in a position like that it allows me to make the most of some of my attributes. Just being able to attack and play and come off the edge and penetrate and make fast decisions using my instincts. It was a fun experience — and dropping into coverage, that was cool, too.''

Winovich had a strong start to the season before his snaps started drying up to the point where he played just five against the Bills. His coaches insisted the reduction was game-plan related, not performance based, and expressed confidence in him.

He was back in business against the Jets, playing 31 snaps and then was omnipresent vs. the Ravens, playing 65 of a possible 66 snaps.

Advertisement

The game plan called for Winovich, who also drew a holding call on Ravens right tackle D.J. Fluker, to hound Jackson and also help set the edge.

Missions accomplished.

His ability and flexibility to seek and destroy and also stand tall at the point of attack allows coaches to keep him on the field in virtually every situation.

"I have always said that I am a football player just looking for opportunities to help the team win in any way possible,'' said the second-year player out of Michigan. “This was a really fun game for a lot of reasons, but getting to play off the ball again was definitely something I enjoyed since I view myself as a pretty versatile football player.

"I am just grateful to my coaches for giving me the opportunity to expand my role. Secondly, thankful for my teammates — Ja’Whaun Bentley, Terez Hall, John Simon, and specifically [outside linebackers coach] Steve Belichick, especially with the coverage stuff, just helping me get my mind oriented and get my keys right. And [inside linebackers coach] Jerod [Mayo], especially, with in-game adjustments.”

It’s always a chess match when it comes to adjustments and the Ravens are usually adept at counterattacks. On Sunday, they had no answers to keep Winovich out of Jackson’s face. He spearheaded a pass rush that had struggled this season and, as a result, caused cracks in pass coverage. Sunday, the secondary got a boost from the front seven’s pressure.

Advertisement

The reigning MVP acknowledged he was ticked off. Winovich? Not so much.

"I was dancing, and I was having fun,'' said Winovich, who collected seven tackles in the slop. "At first you kind of resist the rain and try to stay dry enough where you can still tackle, but after a while it is just a matter of taking the approach and mind-set where you tell yourself you want it to pour and be cold because if you have that mind-set and your opponent doesn’t, that gives you an edge. When you have that attitude, it becomes infectious to your teammates.

"Playing in the rain was fun . . . It was a great day to be a Patriot.''

. . .

Bill Belichick on Monday pointed out that the players and coaches wore helmet stickers and pins honoring the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) organization, which provides support for families and friends grieving the loss of a member of the United States armed forces. "I just want to take a moment to recognize the families and the losses that they’ve suffered and how much we appreciate the people who defend our freedom and who have given their lives as part of that defense,'' the coach said . . . Belichick noted that defensive tackle Carl Davis “has transitioned well” to New England that he’s received help from fellow DT and fellow former Raven Lawrence Guy with his acclimation. Davis was signed from the Jaguars' practice squad last month . . . Linebackers Hall and Cassh Maluia were returned to the practice squad . . . QB Jake Dolegala was re-signed to the practice squad after he was released last week for roster-maneuver purposes . . . Tight end David Wells was released from the practice squad . . . The club brought in guards Zack Bailey and Ross Reynolds, center Sam Jones, and offensive tackle Timon Parris for workouts.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.