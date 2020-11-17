Conan O’Brien is ending his TBS show, moving to HBO Max

Some Coco news. Our own (at least once upon a time) Conan O’Brien has decided to end his TBS late-night series “Conan.” He’ll say farewell in June of next year, at the end of his 10th season.

Don’t panic Cocoheads, or Cololocos, or whatever you’re called, at least if you have a little bit of cash on hand. He’s segueing to HBO Max, the streaming service, where he will star in a new show — what the press release is calling a “variety” series. His travel specials, “Conan Without Borders,” will continue to run on TBS, where he has hosted over 1,400 episodes of “Conan” with his absurdist, ironic style.