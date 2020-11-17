Conan O’Brien is ending his TBS show, moving to HBO Max

Some Coco news. Our own (at least once upon a time) Conan O’Brien has decided to end his TBS late-night series “Conan.” He’ll say farewell in June of next year, at the end of his 10th season.
Don’t panic Cocoheads, or Cololocos, or whatever you’re called, at least if you have a little bit of cash on hand. He’s segueing to HBO Max, the streaming service, where he will star in a new show — what the press release is calling a “variety” series. His travel specials, “Conan Without Borders,” will continue to run on TBS, where he has hosted over 1,400 episodes of “Conan” with his absurdist, ironic style.
O’Brien is a lot happier about this change than he was back in 2010, when NBC pushed him out of his beloved “The Tonight Show” gig and brought back Jay Leno. “In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.’ I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”
