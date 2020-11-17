Obama unveils new playlist timed to the release of his memoir, ‘A Promised Land'

Barack Obama is revealing the songs he listened to as president in a new playlist inspired by memorable moments from his administration.
Obama rolled out the list of 20 songs timed to the Tuesday release of his new memoir, “A Promised Land."
"There were all sorts of performances I’ll always remember — like Beyoncé performing ‘At Last’ for our first dance at our inauguration, Paul McCartney serenading Michelle in the East Room with, ‘Michelle’ and Bob Dylan flashing me a grin before vanishing after his performance of ‘Times They Are a-Changin,’ Obama wrote in an Instagram post.
Obama is no stranger to releasing playlists, having shared his favorite songs in previous years.
Advertisement
The latest one includes tracks by Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, and others.
Here’s the full list:
- “The Weight” by Aretha Franklin
- “The Thrill is Gone” by B.B. King
- “Halo” by Beyoncé
- “At Last” by Beyoncé
- “The Times They Are A-Changin'” by Bob Dylan
- “Only in America” by Brooks & Dunn
- “The Rising” by Bruce Springsteen
- “Lose Yourself” by Eminem
- “Luck Be a Lady” by Frank Sinatra
- “Always Tomorrow” by Gloria Estefan
- “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac
- “My 1st Song” by Jay-Z
- “My Favorite Things” by John Coltrane
- “Freddie Freeloader” by Miles Davis
- “Home” by Phillip Phillips
- “Michelle” by The Beatles
- “Cherish The Day” by Sade
- "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours) by Stevie Wonder
- “Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder
- “Beautiful Day” by U2
Listen to the playlist here:
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.