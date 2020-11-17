Obama unveils new playlist timed to the release of his memoir, ‘A Promised Land'

Barack Obama is revealing the songs he listened to as president in a new playlist inspired by memorable moments from his administration.

Obama rolled out the list of 20 songs timed to the Tuesday release of his new memoir, “A Promised Land."

"There were all sorts of performances I’ll always remember — like Beyoncé performing ‘At Last’ for our first dance at our inauguration, Paul McCartney serenading Michelle in the East Room with, ‘Michelle’ and Bob Dylan flashing me a grin before vanishing after his performance of ‘Times They Are a-Changin,’ Obama wrote in an Instagram post.