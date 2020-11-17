DataRobot raises $270m, looks toward IPO

DataRobot intends to use the money “to accelerate our rapid growth globally,” said Dan Wright, the company’s president and chief operating officer.

The company said it is worth $2.7 billion after the latest investment round, which is more than double its value last time it raised money.

DataRobot, the Boston-based maker of artificial intelligence products that help manage and analyze business data, said Tuesday that it has raised $270 million in new venture investment as it considers a public offering of stock.

“Modern enterprises are generating and capturing more data than ever before, and this data is also changing more rapidly than ever,” Wright said in a statement. “Traditional business intelligence and manual machine learning methods are completely inadequate to keep pace. Businesses need AI-driven insights into what will happen, rather than simply what has happened, in order to win in today’s increasingly competitive market.”

The company, which cut ties with an undisclosed number of its workers as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, says it now employs 1,100 people around the world. About 200 of them are based in Boston.

DataRobot described its latest funding round as “pre-IPO,” indicating that it has its eye on hitting public markets soon. It did not say when it plans to move toward a stock market listing.

“The company’s main objective is to build an iconic company and empower organizations and industries to transform with AI,” DataRobot said in a statement. “While an IPO is likely in our future, our focus remains on helping our customers experience optimal value from AI.”

DataRobot has raised a total of $700.6 million since it was founded in 2012. Investors in the latest funding round include T. Rowe Price, funds managed by BlackRock, Tiger Global, Silver Lake Waterman, B Capital Group, Glynn Capital, ClearBridge, NEA, and Sapphire Ventures.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.