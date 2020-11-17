Life sciences nonprofit donates $755,000 to fight poverty

Life Science Cares Boston, a nonprofit group that raises money from the life sciences industry, has awarded $755,000 in grants to 27 social service organizations for a second year.

The 2020 awards bring the collective member organization’s four-year total of donations to more than $3.8 million.

Life Science Cares was founded in 2016 to combat poverty. In addition to its annual grants program, Life Science Cares has led a COVID-19 relief effort since March to help Greater Boston. Some 600 area biopharma executives and employees have raised $1.8 million for organizations that provide food, shelter, and medical care throughout the pandemic.