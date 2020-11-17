Life sciences nonprofit donates $755,000 to fight poverty

Life Science Cares Boston, a nonprofit group that raises money from the life sciences industry, has awarded $755,000 in grants to 27 social service organizations for a second year.
The 2020 awards bring the collective member organization’s four-year total of donations to more than $3.8 million.
Life Science Cares was founded in 2016 to combat poverty. In addition to its annual grants program, Life Science Cares has led a COVID-19 relief effort since March to help Greater Boston. Some 600 area biopharma executives and employees have raised $1.8 million for organizations that provide food, shelter, and medical care throughout the pandemic.
“This year, more than ever, it is an honor to invest in our partners working tirelessly to provide food, housing, education, and employment to our neighbors in need,” said Sarah MacDonald, executive director of Life Science Cares.
Following are the recipients of this year’s grants:
ABCD, BioBuilder, Boston Healthcare for the Homeless, Bottom Line, Breakthrough Greater Boston, BUILD Boston, CASPAR, Circle of Hope, City Sprouts, Cradles to Crayons, Food for Free, Girls Inc., Hope & Comfort, Household Goods, International Institute of New England, Just-A-Start, Madison Park Development Corporation, Pine Street Inn, Project Hope, Room to Grow, Rosie’s Place, Science from Scientists, Tech Goes Home, The Possible Project, The Wily Network, Waltham Fields Community Farm, and Year Up.
