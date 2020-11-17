First Snapchat did it. Then Instagram and Facebook jumped in. Now Twitter is joining in, too. On Tuesday, Twitter said it would introduce a feature called Fleets, allowing users to post ephemeral photos or text that will automatically disappear after 24 hours. Fleets will roll out to all iPhone and Android users globally over the coming days, the company said. Twitter said its main “global town square” service, which people such as President Trump use to broadcast their thoughts to followers, remained its marquee product. But the company said it recognized that many users simply lurked on the platform and rarely posted. Fleets, it said, could make it easier for people to communicate without worrying about wider scrutiny of their posts. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

WORKPLACE

Survey finds employees want to work from home — but not all the time

Office employees are getting used to the perks of telecommuting, and expect it to continue even after the pandemic ends, but most aren’t ready to abandon the office entirely, according to a survey by Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. A majority of employees want to continue working from home at least two days a week, according to the brokerage’s survey of more than 2,000 workers globally. Only 26 percent want to work from home full time after the COVID-19 pandemic passes. Twitter to allow disappearing posts

INDUSTRY

Production recovered a bit in October

US industrial production rose 1.1 percent in October, recovering much of the spring decline caused by the virus pandemic. It was a rebound after a downturn in September, but production still remains below pre-pandemic levels, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. The rise was slightly better than the 1 percent analysts were expecting and combined with an upward revision in September’s number, has to be seen as good news as coronavirus cases spike across the United States and states re-instate restrictions. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

PayPal workers to get paid right after they earn it — not two weeks later

PayPal’s US workers will be able to get paid faster under a deal the company reached with Even Responsible Finance Inc. The agreement gives PayPal employees access to their compensation as soon as they earn it, so they don’t have to wait for payday every two weeks. They also get free access to Even’s app, which forecasts earnings and expenses to make it easier to formulate a monthly budget. PayPal is one of many US employers looking for ways to help staff build their savings and avoid borrowing from pricey payday lenders. Almost 40 percent of US workers live paycheck to paycheck, and even among those making more than $100,000, that figure is close to 20 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

Hyundai and Aptiv cleared to test cars on Nevada roads without driver

Hyundai and Aptiv’s $4 billion self-driving venture received permission from the state of Nevada to test autonomous vehicles on public roads without a safety driver, the company said. The joint venture, dubbed Motional, got the approval from Nevada’s Department of Motor Vehicles about a month ago. It will begin operating Chrysler Pacifica minivans without a human driver in the next few months, said Laura Major, Motional’s chief technology officer. There still will be a person in the passenger seat to stop the car if anything goes wrong, she said. Aptiv has been offering robotaxi rides in Las Vegas since 2018, though always with a safety driver behind the wheel. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft security technology to be adopted by chipmakers

Microsoft said it has developed a security technology that chipmakers Intel and Advanced Micro Devices plan to incorporate into personal-computer processors to boost their ability to ward off hackers and cyber-attacks. Intel and AMD said chips with the new technology, which Microsoft is calling Pluton, will be ready within the next few years. Qualcomm expressed support for the approach, but declined to say whether it would incorporate this specific design in its chips. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INSURANCE

Manulife Financial to offer coverage for transgender procedures

Manulife Financial has added gender-affirmation coverage that pays for some surgeries and other treatments for its transgender employees in the United States and Canada, putting the insurer in a select group of companies that offer such benefits. The coverage includes surgeries such as Adam’s apple reductions, cheek or breast augmentation, and treatments like voice training, the Toronto-based insurer and wealth manager said Tuesday. The addition of benefits for transgender employees puts Manulife in a rare and shrinking group of employers who cover such procedures. Only about 7 percent of US employers pay for gender reassignment surgery, according to a 2019 study from the Society for Human Resource Management. That’s down from 10 percent in 2017, echoing a decline in other coverages geared to specific groups such as bariatric weight-loss surgery and in-vitro fertilization, the group said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SNACK BARS

Maker of M&Ms and Snickers to buy company that makes Kind bars

Mars, the company behind M&M’s and Snickers, is acquiring the maker of Kind bars, the snacks that celebrate their lack of artificial flavors and preservatives, company executives told The New York Times in an interview. The deal for Kind North America comes three years after Mars, a privately held giant in the candy industry, took a minority stake in the company. The purchase was confirmed by company executives. Terms were not formally announced, but people with knowledge of the deal said it valued Kind at about $5 billion. Kind, which was founded by Daniel Lubetzky in 2005, sells bars in flavors like Cranberry Almond and Dark Chocolate and emphasizes clear packaging and simple ingredients. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

AVIATION

EasyJet reports its first ever annual loss

EasyJet reported its first-ever annual loss and extended repayment deadlines for a UK-backed loan that’s helped it weather the loss of business caused by the coronavirus. Britain’s biggest discount carrier posted a loss of $1.1 billion (835 million pounds) for the year through September. The 25-year-old airline said Tuesday that it will fly no more than 20 percent of its usual capacity in the final three months of 2020. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BATTERIES

Chinese company to build first factory in Europe

China’s SVolt Energy Technology Co. plans to invest about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in Germany to build its first factory in Europe as the battery maker seeks to benefit from surging electric-car demand in the region. The plant will have the capacity to make as much as 24 gigawatt-hours of batteries to power between 300,000 and 500,000 electric cars annually, the company spun off by Great Wall Motor Co. said Tuesday in a statement. Production is slated to start at the end of 2023 at the site near Saarlouis, along Germany’s border with France. — BLOOMBERG NEWS