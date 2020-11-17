Vistaprint takes over for GE as the Celtics jersey sponsor

When the Boston Celtics return to the court for the new season, the players will be sporting a new corporate logo on their jerseys.

The provider of marketing products and design services for small businesses has inked a new multimillion-dollar deal with the Celtics to be the team’s new game jersey sponsor, in time for the expected start date of Dec. 22 for the 2020-2021 season. Vistaprint, whose management team is primarily based in Waltham, is taking over for General Electric after GE opted not to renew its contract after three years.

This is the largest sports sponsorship that Vistaprint has ever done, said Ricky Engelberg, Vistaprint’s chief marketing officer. The sponsorship will include ways to highlight small businesses, possibly including a “small business hero” eventually being announced at each game. Small businesses could also get a shout-out via the team’s social media channels. Engelberg said he expects the relationship will evolve over the contract’s four-year lifespan. The financial terms were not disclosed.

“The notion of being able to create a partnership that’s not just us being a sponsor of the Celtics, but is about us being a champion for small business … became incredibly interesting,” Engelberg said.

Celtics president Rich Gotham said the team leadership wanted to find a company with a strong local base that could also benefit from the national and global attention that the team and its games receive.

Gotham said Vistaprint has also agreed to partner with the team on its Boston Celtics United for Social Justice project. The team ownership unveiled the $25 million, 10-year initiative in September, to address inequities in education, healthcare, and the economy, among others.

The success of the GE sponsorship exceeded expectations, Gotham said. The same, he said, can be said about the NBA’s jersey patch program in general. He added that basketball fans understand that the additional funds can help management field a more competitive team over time.

“The reason to grow revenue isn’t just to grow revenue. It’s so we can invest back in our team,” Gotham said. “For the Celtics, it’s all about hanging the next [championship] banner. We look for these partnerships for playing an integral role in helping us get there.”

When GE first unveiled its jersey deal in 2017, the idea of putting corporate logos on team uniforms was still a new one among the big four pro sports leagues in the US. The NBA had just authorized the concept the previous year, initially as a test run.

GE had relocated its headquarters to Boston the prior year from Connecticut, and was looking for ways to build its identity with the city. The company, under then-CEO Jeff Immelt, was also considerably larger. Since that time, under successors John Flannery and current CEO Larry Culp, GE has been slimmed down significantly through divestitures. The goals: to reduce debt, improve cash flow, and shore up its flagging stock.

So it was no surprise when GE decided not to renew a sports team sponsorship like this one, although the Celtics still have plans to work with GE on some science and technology-related education programs that were put on hold due to the pandemic.

The company, through a spokesman, issued the following statement when asked about that decision: “Our partnership with the Celtics exceeded our expectations every step of the way. From heart-pounding championship games to providing middle school students with hands-on STEM experiences, we enjoyed working together to make Boston an epicenter of tech innovation.”

The Celtics started looking for a new sponsor once it was clear GE would be exiting. Engelberg said the Celtics first approached Vistaprint, a subsidiary of Ireland-based Cimpress, about a year ago. Talks were fairly far along with Vistaprint before the COVID-19 pandemic upended life in March. The negotiations were put on pause, but not for long. Eventually, Vistaprint cemented the relationship, in part by helping out with the Celtics' Food for Heroes program, which paid local restaurants to make meals for hospital staff and other frontline workers during the pandemic.

“We wanted to make sure we are also able to give back to the Boston area,” Engelberg said.

Gotham said he expects the stands to be empty when the 2020-2021 season begins. The Celtics finished off their 2019-2020 season playing with other NBA teams in a quarantined “bubble” in Orlando. The jersey sponsorship still pays off even with empty stands, Gotham said, because of how widely the games are televised.

Still, Gotham remains hopeful that fans can start returning to the TD Garden before the regular season is expected to end in May. They’ll likely see changes, though, such as everyone wearing masks and more touchless payments.

Gotham said the team’s leadership is still discussing with state and city officials as well as Delaware North, the company that manages the TD Garden, about how best to reopen the games.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to return with fans when it’s safe to do so,” Gotham said. “There are brighter days ahead [but] we’re taking it one day at a time.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.