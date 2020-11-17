Zoom is lifting its 40-minute time limit for Thanksgiving

Meetings on Zoom are typically capped at 40 minutes unless users pay for the service. Zoom said it was making the change as a thank-you to its customers, who have helped propel an explosion in the company’s growth since coronavirus restrictions began in March. Zoom’s second-quarter revenue more than quadrupled over 2019 levels, according to a recent press release .

Zoom — the video conference company that has become ubiquitous during the coronavirus pandemic — announced last week that it would lift the 40-minute time limit on video calls for the free version of its app on Thanksgiving.

Planning a family Zoom call on Thanksgiving? You’ll be able to chat for as long as you want.

Advertisement

The company said the time limit restriction would be lifted beginning at midnight Eastern time on Thursday, Nov. 26, and would remain off until Friday, Nov. 27, at 6 a.m. The perk applies to all users around the globe, not just in the United States.

Public health experts have urged Americans to keep Thanksgiving celebrations small this year as new coronavirus cases continue to set records nationwide and hospitals are becoming overwhelmed in some parts of the country.

In Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker has said the safest way to celebrate the holiday is to do so with members of your own household and no one else.

“The lowest risk for spreading COVID-19 is to celebrate with only members of your household or to host a virtual gathering with other members of your family. They can’t be there. This is the best way to avoid bringing this terrible virus to your parents, your grandparents, or other loved ones,” Baker said late last month.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.