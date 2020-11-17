Conan O’Brien to end his late-night show in 2021, move onto HBOMax

After nearly three decades on late-night TV, comedian and talk show host Conan O’Brien will wrap up his TBS show in 2021 and has signed on to do a new weekly show with HBOMax, Variety reported Tuesday.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.’ I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription,” O’Brien said in a statement posted by WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO.