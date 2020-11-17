Gluten-free crackers, crafted in Maine

Cheesemaker Karen Getz earned awards for her farmstead cheese and placements on prestigious restaurant menus when she and her husband, Steve, ran a dairy farm in Vermont’s Champlain Valley. Getz is also an accomplished bread baker. The couple lives in Maine now and launched a line of gluten-free crackers, Maine Crisp. Crafted with buckwheat grown in the state’s Aroostock County and other local ingredients, the small irregular squares are studded with organic seeds, dried berries, and nuts. Baked like biscotti, they are crispy, earthy, with a grainy texture and a bit sweet, and offered in Cranberry Almond, Wild Blueberry, and Cinnamon Maple. The crackers are an excellent complement to goat cheese but can likewise handle strong bleus or use them for dipping. You might nibble them away straight from the box ($8 to $10 for a 4-ounce box). Available at Wine & Cheese Cask, 407 Washington St., Somerville, 617-623-8656; Eataly, 800 Boylston St., Boston, 617-807-7300; Wasik’s Cheese Shop, 61 Central St., Wellesley, 781-237-0916; Whole Foods Market, select locations, or at www.mainecrisp.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND