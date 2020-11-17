Recipe: An open-faced Italian crostata with pears is a small, gorgeous Thanksgiving dessert

Makes one 9-inch round or enough to serve 6

Crostata, an Italian open-faced pie, is lavish and feast-worthy, but not the least bit fussy. The crust is buttery and the creamy almond filling, called frangipane, which bakes under sliced pears, adds panache with a minimum of effort. Look for firm but ripe Bartlett pears and thinly slice them before placing them on top of the filling. Almond extract is the secret to giving the frangipane its ultra-almond taste, but use it sparingly and be sure it is pure almond extract; otherwise skip it, or use almond liqueur. Frangipane is usually made with marzipan, but instead, take advantage of the extra flavor in unsalted roasted almonds and grind them finely with sugar. This gorgeous dessert tastes as good as it looks and your small Thanksgiving group will be thrilled.

PASTRY

1½ cups flour 2 tablespoons granulated sugar ½ teaspoon salt ½ cup (1 stick) very cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes 4 tablespoons ice water, or more if needed

1. In a food processor, pulse the flour, sugar, salt, and butter until the butter forms small, pea-size pieces. Open the processor lid, sprinkle the mixture with the ice water, and pulse again until the mixture forms crumbs.

2. Press a small amount of dough together in your hand. It should hold together firmly. If it feels dry or crumbly and doesn’t hold together well, add more ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time.

3. Turn the dough crumbs out onto the counter and press them into a flat disk. Wrap in foil and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 2 days.

FILLING

½ cup roasted unsalted almonds ¼ cup granulated sugar 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 egg 1 tablespoon flour 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ¼ teaspoon pure almond extract or 1 tablespoon almond liqueur such as Amaretto 3 ripe but firm Bartlett pears, peeled, halved, and cored 1 extra egg, well beaten (for the pastry) 2 tablespoons turbinado or granulated sugar (for the pastry) Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a food processor, work the almonds and sugar until they look like fine sand. Add the butter, 1 egg, flour, vanilla extract, and almond extract or Amaretto. Process the mixture in the machine for 1 minute.

3. On a floured work surface, roll the pastry into a 13-inch circle. Lift the circle on the rolling pin and ease it onto the parchment-lined baking sheet.

4. Pour the almond mixture onto the center of the pastry and spread it into an 8-inch circle.

5. Cut the pear halves crosswise into thin slices, keeping the shape of the pears intact. Lift each pear half with a wide metal spatula to keep the slices together. Place them over the filling in a circle, narrow ends of each pear pointing to the center. Fan out the pear slices slightly. Fold the edges of the pastry over the fruit, pleating as necessary and pressing gently to seal the pleats.

6. Brush the pastry with the beaten egg and sprinkle with the turbinado or granulated sugar.

7. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown around the edges. Place the baking sheet on a wire rack to cool for at least 20 minutes. Sift confectioners’ sugar over the pastry before slicing the crostata so each serving has a pear half.

