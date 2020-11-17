Recipe: Bake creamy mashed potatoes and top with crunchy Parmesan-parsley crumbs

Serves 6

Check one thing off your Thanksgiving to-do list with this make-ahead mashed potato casserole covered with a blanket of crunchy, Parmesan-parsley crumbs. Boil small russets in their skins to keep them from getting waterlogged. For the smoothest texture, press the potatoes through a ricer directly into hot milk. If you want the mixture to have a little texture, use an old-fashioned potato masher. Fold in a healthy dose of butter and sour cream, spread it in a baking dish and refrigerate overnight. Before dinner, bake the casserole and while it's in the oven, blend panko breadcrumbs with garlic, parsley, and Parmesan for a colorful crumb topping that will perk up this classic holiday side.

POTATOES

Canola or vegetable oil (for the dish) 3 pounds small russet potatoes, unpeeld Salt, to taste 1½ cups whole milk 4 tablespoons butter, cut into cubes 1 cup sour cream

1. Have on hand a 2-quart baking dish. Rub the dish lightly with oil.

2. In a large saucepan, combine the unpeeled russets, water to cover by 2 inches, and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Turn the heat to medium and cook the potatoes, uncovered, for about 30 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a sharp knife. Using a large slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to a plate; set aside until cool enough to handle but still very warm.

3. In the same saucepan used to boil the potatoes, heat the milk over medium-low heat until it is just beginning to bubble. Turn off the heat.

4. Peel the potatoes. The skins should come off easily with your hands or with a small paring knife. Cut them into large chunks. Press the potatoes through a potato ricer directly into the hot milk. Gently stir with a rubber spatula. Alternatively, tip the potato pieces into the milk and mash them with a potato masher. Add the butter a little at a time and stir until it is completely melted. Stir in the sour cream and a generous pinch of salt. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like.

5. Spread the potatoes evenly in the dish. Leave the potatoes to cool completely. If leaving overnight, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

CRUMBS

¾ cup panko or other plain dry white breadcrumbs ½ cup packed fresh parsley leaves 1 clove garlic ½ teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons butter ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1. If the potatoes were refrigerated, let them sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.

2. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

3. Cover the potatoes with foil and bake for 20 to 30 minutes, or until heated through.

4. Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the panko or other breadcrumbs, parsley, garlic, and salt. Pulse to blend them and chop the parsley, which will turn the crumbs bright green.

5. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the crumb mixture and spread it evenly over the bottom of the pan. Cook, stirring often, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the crumbs are lightly toasted. Transfer to a bowl; cool.

6. Stir the Parmesan into the crumb mixture. Remove the foil from the potatoes and sprinkle with the crumbs. Continue baking, uncovered, for 10 minutes, or until the crumbs are heated through.

Claudia Catalano