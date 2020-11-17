Recipe: For a little crunch on the menu, toss shaved Brussels sprouts with Dijon vinaigrette and dried cranberries

Serves 6

The oven is precious real estate at the holidays, so side dishes that require minimal oven time are a welcome addition to the menu. Brussels sprouts are not new to the Thanksgiving table, but instead of roasting them, slice them thinly and dress them with a Dijon-Parmesan vinaigrette, slaw-style. Both the crunch of the sprouts and the tang of the mustard will balance the rich flavors of the other traditional sides. You can slice the sprouts on a mandoline with a safety guard, use a food processor with the slicing blade in place, or do it by hand. To keep your fingers safe, halve the little rounds and lay them on their flat sides to slice them. Serve the slaw as soon as it is dressed, or let it marinate in the vinaigrette, which will soften the shredded greens and develop flavor.

⅔ cup sliced blanched or unblanched almonds 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard ½ teaspoon salt ½ cup olive oil 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved ⅔ cup dried cranberries ½ cup freshly grated or shredded Parmesan cheese

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

2. On a baking sheet, spread the almonds in a single layer. Toast for 7 to 8 minutes, turning once, until lightly browned; cool. (This can be done a day ahead; store in an airtight container.)

3. In a bowl, whisk the vinegar, mustard, and salt. Whisk in the olive oil until combined.

4. Slice the Brussels sprouts on a mandoline with the safety guard in place, use the slicing blade on a food processor, or cut them by hand. Set them cut sides down on a cutting board and slice them thinly on the diagonal. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, combine the Brussels sprouts, cranberries, and vinaigrette. Mix thoroughly. Set aside for 30 minutes or refrigerate for up to 1 day.

5. Just before serving, stir in the almonds and Parmesan and toss thoroughly.

Jill Gibson