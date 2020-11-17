Recipe: Make your own sourdough croutons for this crusty pan stuffing with sausage and apples

Serves 6

You might be making a smaller amount of stuffing this year, but you won't love it less. This crusty-topped pan stuffing, packed into a baking dish or cast-iron skillet, has just the right balance of savory, nutty, and sweet. It is mixed with your own sourdough croutons, a cooked sausage such as andouille or chorizo, apples, leeks, and toasted pecans. Leeks can be gritty. Place the slices in a bowl of cold water and swish them around to get rid of any dirt. Use your hands to lift the leeks from the water and transfer to a colander to drain. You can make the stuffing in advance, put it into the baking dish, and refrigerate it overnight (it isn't safe to refrigerate stuffing when it's inside a bird, but it's OK in a baking dish). Bake it the next day till the top is brown and crisp. If you're using a cast-iron skillet, do not leave the mixture in the pan overnight. But you can use the skillet to saute the sausage and vegetables and bake the mixture in it later. It will give the stuffing a crusty top and bottom.

Canola oil (for the dish) ¾ pound sourdough bread, cut into 1-inch chunks (about 8 cups) 1 cup pecans, coarsely chopped 2 tablespoons canola oil 6 ounces precooked sausage, such as andouille or chorizo, coarsely chopped 2 large leeks, light green and white parts only, thickly sliced and well rinsed 3 stalks celery, coarsely chopped ¾ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper 1 large apple (any kind), halved, cored, and cut into 1/2-inch chunks ½ cup chopped fresh parsley 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 2 eggs 2 cups chicken stock, or more if needed

1. Set the oven at 325 degrees. Lightly oil a 9-by-13-inch baking dish or a 12-inch cast-iron skillet. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet and a small baking dish.

2. Place the bread on the baking sheet. Toast for 12 to 15 minutes, turning once or twice, or until lightly golden. Spread the pecans in the baking dish. Toast for 6 to 8 minutes, turning once or twice, or until starting to brown. Leave the bread and pecans to cool.

3. Turn the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

4. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the sausage and cook, stirring occasionally, for 6 minutes, or until browned. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the sausage to a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients.

5. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet. When it is hot, add the leeks. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes. Add the celery, salt, and pepper and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Stir in the apple and cook for 2 minutes more. Stir in the parsley and thyme. Remove from the heat.

6. Tip the leek mixture into the bowl of sausage. Add the bread chunks and pecans. Stir well.

7. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs with the 2 cups chicken stock. Pour the egg mixture over the bread mixture and toss to combine and moisten all the bread chunks. If you like a moister stuffing, add about 1/4 cup more stock.

8. Transfer the stuffing to the baking dish and cover with foil. If baking the next day, refrigerate the stuffing at this point. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and continue baking for 30 minutes more, or until the top is browned and crisp. (Total baking time is 1 hour.) Let it sit for 10 minutes before serving.

Lisa Zwirn