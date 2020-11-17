Recipe: For a small Thanksgiving menu, roast a boneless turkey breast with an orange-maple glaze

Serves 6

There's almost nothing to do when you roast a boneless turkey breast except to keep it from drying out. Most breasts come with netting that can stick to the skin and pull at it when you snip it off after roasting. Discard the netting right away and retie the breast half a dozen times into a neat roll. Marinate it overnight in orange juice with fresh ginger and garlic, then roast it the next day for half an hour with the marinade around the edges of the pan. Stir a little soy sauce into maple syrup and baste the breast with it as it finishes cooking for at least another half-hour. Pull the breast from the oven at 165-degrees and while it rests, simmer the pan juices till they make a syrupy sauce. You can make the same recipe with a large bone-in whole or half breast (same oven temp, same cook temp; allow about 20 minutes per pound).

1 boneless rolled turkey breast (3 1/2 to 4 pounds) 2 tablespoons olive oil ¾ cup orange juice 2 cloves garlic, halved 2 thick slices fresh ginger Olive oil (for sprinkling) Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cup pure maple syrup 2 tablespoons soy sauce, or more to taste 1½ cups chicken stock Small bunch Italian parsley (for garnish)

1. If there is netting on the turkey breast, remove it. Retie the breast in 1-inch intervals with kitchen twine. Slide the breast into a 1-gallon plastic zipper bag. Add the 2 tablespoons olive oil, orange juice, garlic, and ginger. Zip the bag and set it in a roasting pan. Refrigerate for 6 hours or for as long as overnight; turn the bag over once.

2. Remove the breast from the bag (save the marinade). Set the breast in the roasting pan skin side up. Pat dry and leave at room temperature for 30 minutes.

3. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

4. Pour the marinade around the turkey breast. Rub the breast with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast the breast for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together the maple syrup and soy sauce. After 30 minutes, brush the breast with the maple mixture and continue roasting for 30 to 45 minutes (about 18 minutes per pound), spooning the juices in the pan over the breast once or twice, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breast registers 165 degrees. (Total roasting time is 60 to 75 minutes.) Remove the breast from the oven and let it sit in a warm place for 15 minutes.

5. Tip the cooking juices from the roasting pan into a saucepan. Use a spoon to remove the garlic and ginger. Then skim off and discard the fat from the surface. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Simmer for 15 minutes or until the juices thicken slightly into a syrupy sauce. Taste for seasoning and add more soy sauce or pepper, if you like.

6. Remove the strings from the breast and carve it into thick slices. Arrange on a platter, garnish with parsley, and serve with the sauce.

Sheryl Julian