Recipe: Turkey thighs with mushrooms and cream are a great alternative for small holiday gatherings

Serves 6

There are bound to be years, even outside of a pandemic, when a whole turkey feels like too much for the occasion. Turkey thighs are a great alternative for small gatherings, and even white-meat fans will like this elegant dish. Roast the thighs on a bed of mushrooms, onions, garlic, and rosemary, stirring in heavy cream partway through the cooking process. The sauce should thicken sufficiently in the oven, but if it doesn’t, remove the thighs from the pan and let the sauce simmer on the stovetop until it reduces. Meanwhile, slice the turkey off the bones and place it on a mound of fluffy mashed potatoes (see recipe). Spoon the creamy vegetables on top and garnish with extra sprigs of rosemary.

2 large onions, coarsely chopped 1 pound crimini mushrooms, quartered 10 cloves garlic 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary 2 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cup white wine 4 bone-in turkey thighs (each about 1 to 1 1/4 pounds) 2 tablespoons butter, at room temperature 1 cup heavy cream ¼ cup chopped fresh chives Extra sprigs fresh rosemary (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a roasting pan large enough to hold all the turkey thighs with space around them.

2. In the roasting pan, spread out the onions, mushrooms, garlic, and rosemary. Toss them with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pour in the wine.

3. With your hands, gently loosen the skin of the turkey thighs. Spread 1/2 tablespoon butter underneath the skin of each thigh and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place the thighs, skin side up, on the vegetables.

4. Roast for 30 minutes. Pour in the cream and continue roasting for 30 minutes more, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh reads 170 degrees, and the cooking juices have reduced to a velvety sauce. (Total roasting time is 1 hour.)

5. If the turkey is cooked but the sauce has not thickened to your liking, transfer the thighs to a cutting board and keep them warm. Place the roasting pan directly on a burner over a medium heat. Bring the juices to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring constantly, or until they thicken. Stir in the chives.

6. Carve the turkey off the bones and serve over mashed potatoes with the creamy vegetables. Garnish with rosemary.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick