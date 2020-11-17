Spark joy at Thanksgiving with these $20-and-under wines. Ellen Bhang

While Thanksgiving will be a smaller affair this year, there’s no need to lower your expectations when it comes to the wine on your table. With so many affordable, joy-sparking bottles on shop shelves, your biggest dilemma will be narrowing down what goes into your shopping basket. To aid your search, let me suggest three. Plush with fruit and palate-cleansing acidity, each reflects thoughtful winemaking and offers ample pleasure. Best of all, in a year of curtailed travel, every sip transports you to the stunning, far-flung landscapes where these grapes grow. So whether you plan to feast with a quarantine pod, or tuck into a repast for one or two, these food-friendly pours will surely inspire a sense of plenty.

Abadía da Cova “A Fuga” Ribeira Sacra 2018 Ignacio “Nacho” Alvarez, former head winemaker of powerhouse Spanish importer Jorge Ordóñez Selections, is now exercising his formidable talents on a range of projects. That includes Adegas Moure, a family winery in Ribeira Sacra, in Spain’s verdant northwest, which produces Abadía da Cova wines. One particular white — a polished blend of albariño, godello, and treixadura — is waterfall-fresh, with citrus blossoms on the nose. Its palate expresses ripe yellow fruit, bright acid, and a hint of saline. Even the wine’s name is well-suited to our times: “A Fuga” translates to “escape,” conjuring notions of going off the grid to seek a peaceful refuge. 13 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). $18-$20. Distributed by Cynthia Hurley French Wines. At Berman’s Fine Wines & Spirits, Lexington, 781-862-0515; Lighthouse Wine & Spirits, Beverly, 978-529-2433.