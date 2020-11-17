18-year-old arrested for shooting woman in parking garage in Wakefield

The woman survived the shooting but remains hospitalized at a rehabilitation center, the statement said.

Shemar Nelms allegedly shot the 21-year-old victim and then fled the scene, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

An 18-year-old man from Norwood was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly shooting and injuring a woman in a Wakefield parking garage in September, officials said.

He was arrested without incident at his mother’s Norwood residence and is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court Wednesday, the statement said.

“Police were able to determine through a review of the evidence including video surveillance that Nelms allegedly shot the victim before fleeing the scene,” the statement said.

Nelms is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and possession of a large capacity firearm, the statement said.

On Tuesday Sept. 22, Wakefield police officers responded to the Everly Apartments parking garage on Audubon Road for a report of a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the statement said.

The victim was found in the driver’s seat of a Honda CRV with a gunshot wound to her neck area and transported to a local hospital, prosecutors said.

Two male teenagers, a 17-year-old from Wakefield and a 16-year-old from Lynn, were also arrested in connection to the shooting in September, prosecutors said. They were arraigned on Sept. 24 and have not been identified due to their age.

