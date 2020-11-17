Athol man dies in car crash on Route 2 in Templeton

A 36-year-old Athol man died after his car hit a bridge on Route 2 in Templeton Monday night, Massachusetts State Police said.

The 2013 Mazda3 Sedan was traveling eastbound on Route 2 when it veered off the road and struck a concrete structure supporting the Otter River Road Bridge, State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a release Tuesday.

Troopers responded to the crash around 10 p.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.