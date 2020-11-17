Athol man dies in car crash on Route 2 in Templeton

A 36-year-old Athol man died after his car hit a bridge on Route 2 in Templeton Monday night, Massachusetts State Police said.
The 2013 Mazda3 Sedan was traveling eastbound on Route 2 when it veered off the road and struck a concrete structure supporting the Otter River Road Bridge, State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a release Tuesday.
Troopers responded to the crash around 10 p.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the State Police.
The eastbound side of Route 2 was cleared at 2:31 a.m. after being closed for several hours, the release said.
