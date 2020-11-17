The COVID-19 pandemic has further cut into Boston’s childcare shortage

Dorchester, meanwhile, has lost nearly a quarter of its available slots, while Hyde Park, Roslindale, and Roxbury all have lost more than 15 percent of available slots.

Since 2017, East Boston alone has lost more than a third of its available slots for children up to 5 years old. Allston and Brighton aren’t far behind with nearly 32 percent of its seats lost for children in that age group.

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the severe shortage of childcare options in Boston, none more than in neighborhoods with higher Black and Latino populations, according to a new report.

The deepening shortage had been a trend even before the pandemic struck.

"COVID-19 has exposed and highlighted inequities throughout our economic, education and health care systems, and these dimensions come together when we look at the state of childcare availability in Boston,” said Kristin McSwain, executive director of the Boston Opportunity Agenda, a public/private partnership focused on education, which developed the report. “The data show that troubling trends in childcare availability and affordability were accelerated by the pandemic, and it will take significant, intentional investment of resources to begin to reverse the dynamic.”

Across the city, the number of available spots for children fell by 2,124 seats, or about 14 percent, between March and September of this year, including both center-based and family childcare programs.

Family childcare programs have been sliding since December 2017, according to the report, a drop of about 25 percent.

The demand for childcare has gone down since the start of the pandemic, the report says, but it’s unlikely that spots will reopen even once the economy is back on track.

The report describes the loss of childcare options as that of “an entire infrastructure that has proven itself to be critical to the sectors of education, public health, social services, essential workers and the city’s economy.”

Since December 2017, childcare options in the Back Bay and Beacon Hill have fallen by just over 1 percent, while Mattapan, Jamaica Plain, Charlestown, Fenway/Kenmore and the South End have all seen a decline in seats between 5.6 and 7.2 percent.





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.