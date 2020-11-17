DOJ investigation finds Mass. Dept. of Correction violates rights of prisoners with mental health issues

The failure to properly supervise and treat prisoners is a potential violation of the Eighth Amendment and has led to some engaging in self-harm, seriously injuring themselves, and even dying while on mental health watch, according to the investigation by the US Attorney’s office and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Investigators found “reasonable cause to believe” that the department does not adequately supervise inmates in mental health crises, does not provide them adequate mental health care, and uses “prolonged mental health watches under restrictive housing conditions,” the office of Massachusetts US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement.

The Massachusetts Department of Correction has violated the Constitution by failing to provide proper care for prisoners experiencing mental health issues, according to the findings of a federal investigation released Tuesday by the US Attorney’s office.

Advertisement

Lelling said in the statement that conditions at Department of Correction “facilities show how systemic deficiencies in prison facilities can compound each other and amount to constitutional violations.” He added that the department “has cooperated with our investigation from the beginning and we look forward to working with state prison authorities to implement reform measures.”

A spokesman for the Department of Correction did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.

Eric Dreiband, an assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, said in the statement that addressing “these deficiencies promptly will ensure that we protect the constitutional rights of these vulnerable prisoners and promote public safety.”

One constitutional scholar said the allegations should be quickly addressed.

Laurence H. Tribe, a professor emeritus of constitutional law at Harvard Law School, said he could only address the US Attorney’s allegations, because he had not studied the evidence, but the claims are deeply disturbing.

“If true, these charges establish a pattern of inhumane, indecent treatment of the most vulnerable individuals and demonstrate conduct that is worse than just shocking; the behavior described is flagrantly unconstitutional, totally disgusting and requires immediate attention,” Tribe said in an e-mail.

Advertisement

The DOJ began the investigation in 2018 under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, which empowers the department to take action when the constitutional rights of inmates at state or local government-run correctional facilities are violated, Lelling’s office said.

Investigators toured prison facilities, interviewed staff and inmates, and reviewed documents including policy statements, mental health records, disciplinary reports, incident reports, investigative reports, and training materials, according to the statement.

The DOJ has presented the Department of Correction with notice of the conditions uncovered in the investigation and “the minimum remedial measures necessary to address them,” the statement said.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is encouraged to call the US Attorney’s office at 888-221-6023 or contact prosecutors by email at community.madoc@usdoj.gov.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.