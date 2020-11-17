Election security experts contradict Trump’s voting claims

♦ Other races are being called by the Associated Press as results come in. See the full presidential results here .

♦ Joe Biden defeated President Trump in the 2020 presidential race, according to national news organizations, with a win in Pennsylvania.

Follow live updates from Globe staff and wire reports as Joe Biden has been projected as the winner of the election.

Click here for the latest updates.

Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote heads to court — 3:08 a.m.

By The Associated Press

A hearing on the Trump campaign’s federal lawsuit seeking to prevent Pennsylvania officials from certifying the vote results remains on track for Tuesday after a judge quickly denied the campaign’s new lawyer’s request for a delay.

Advertisement

U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew Brann told lawyers for Donald J. Trump for President Inc. and the counties and state election official it has sued that they must show up and “be prepared for argument and questioning” at the Williamsport federal courthouse.

The Trump campaign wants to prevent certification of results that give President-elect Joe Biden the state’s 20 electoral votes, suing over election procedures that were not uniform across the state.

Trump to saddle Biden with last-minute flurry of policy moves — 3:07 a.m.

By Bloomberg News

President Trump is rushing to leave his final mark on energy, financial and foreign policy while stalling the transition to President-elect Joe Biden — who warned that further delays in the handoff risk increasing the coronavirus death toll.

The Pentagon told military commanders on Monday it would draw down U.S. deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan to about 2,500 troops in each country by the end of the year. The announcement followed administration moves to escalate tensions with Iran and China, offering the incoming president unenviable choices as he seeks to revive international accords struck under former President Barack Obama.

By The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden warned of dire consequences if President Trump and his administration continue to refuse to coordinate with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic and block briefings on national security, policy issues and vaccine plans.

Advertisement

The remarks marked Biden’s toughest to date on Trump’s failure to acknowledge his election loss and cooperate with the incoming administration for a peaceful transfer of power.

“More people may die if we don’t coordinate,” Biden told reporters during a news conference Monday in Wilmington, Delaware.

Head of government agency under pressure to let transition proceed — 12:14 a.m.

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of an obscure federal agency that is holding up the presidential transition knew well before Election Day that she might soon have a messy situation on her hands.

Prior to Nov. 3, Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, held a Zoom call with Dave Barram, 77, the man who was in her shoes 20 years earlier.

The conversation, set up by mutual friends, was a chance for Barram to tell Murphy a little about his torturous experience with “ascertainment” — the task of determining the expected winner of the presidential election, which launches the official transition process.

Election security experts contradict Trump’s voting claims — 11:18 p.m.

By The New York Times

Fifty-nine of the country’s top computer scientists and election security experts rebuked President Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud and hacking on Monday, writing that such assertions are “unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.”

The rebuttal, in a letter to be published on various websites, did not mention Trump by name but amounted to another forceful corrective to the torrents of disinformation that he has posted on Twitter.

Advertisement

“Anyone asserting that a U.S. election was ‘rigged’ is making an extraordinary claim, one that must be supported by persuasive and verifiable evidence,” the scientists wrote. In the absence of evidence, they added, it is “simply speculation.”

Biden to name campaign manager, congressional ally, and close friend to key staff jobs — 11:16 p.m.

By The New York Times

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden will formally announce key members of his White House staff Tuesday, naming Rep. Cedric L. Richmond of Louisiana to oversee public outreach and installing Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, who managed his presidential campaign, as a deputy chief of staff, a person familiar with the transition said.

Biden will also announce that Steve Ricchetti, a longtime confidant, will serve in the White House as a counselor to the president. All three will most likely have offices down the hall from the Oval Office, making them among the most senior aides in the West Wing.

Trump digs in on baseless claims as legal path narrows — 11:14 p.m.

By The Washington Post

WASHINGTON - President Trump began his third straight week of angry defiance of the election results, brooding behind the scenes about the state of his campaign’s legal challenges and of Georgia’s hand recount while refusing the pleas of some advisers to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Despite mounting legal losses in courts and a retreat by his attorneys in a federal case filed against Pennsylvania election officials, Trump dug in on his false claim that he “won” the election.

As tensions among Republicans mount, Georgia’s recount proceeds smoothly — 11:12 p.m.

By The New York Times

ATLANTA — Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, on Monday accused fellow Republicans of trying to undermine the legitimacy of the state’s election in an effort to swing the results to President Trump, who narrowly lost the state to President-elect Joe Biden and later demanded the hand recount.

Advertisement

Election officials in Georgia also announced Monday evening that they had discovered 2,600 ballots in Floyd County that had not been previously reported to the state, a notable but overall minor hiccup in what they otherwise described as a smooth recounting of the nearly 5 million ballots cast by Georgia voters during the presidential election.

The counting is expected to wrap up this week, and elections officials have reported few problems aside from the error in Floyd County, which is located in northwestern Georgia and voted heavily for Trump. Democrats said the recount had so far resulted in no substantive changes, at least none that would affect the lead currently enjoyed by Biden.

Republicans sound alarm on Georgia Senate runoffs as they privately weigh Trump’s influence — 11:11 p.m.

By The Washington Post

Republican leaders are increasingly alarmed about the party’s ability to stave off Democratic challengers in Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections - and they privately described President Trump on a recent conference call as a political burden who despite his false claims of victory was the likely loser of the 2020 election.

Those blunt assessments, which capture a Republican Party in turmoil as Trump refuses to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, were made on a Nov. 10 call with donors hosted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee. It featured Georgia’s embattled GOP incumbents, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and Karl Rove, a veteran strategist who is coordinating fundraising for the Jan. 5 runoffs.

Advertisement

In an eloquent and personal Instagram post, Michelle Obama calls for a smooth transition of power — 9:43 p.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe Staff

Former first lady Michelle Obama called on the “nation’s leaders” to honor a peaceful presidential transition in a reflective Instagram post on Monday, where she recalled her family’s own experience leaving the White House and how they handled President Trump’s ascension to power in 2016.

Her comments on the election, which Democrat Joe Biden won handily against incumbent Donald Trump in both the popular vote and electoral vote, follow the president’s refusal to concede and fellow members of the Republican Party remaining silent — or even encouraging — his baseless claims of voter fraud and lawsuits filed by his campaign in multiple battleground states.

Georgia’s secretary of state says fellow Republicans are pressuring him to find ways to exclude legal ballots — 8:12 p.m.

By The Washington Post

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that he has come under increasing pressure in recent days from fellow Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, to question the validity of legally cast absentee ballots in an effort to reverse President Donald Trump’s narrow loss in the state.

In a wide-ranging interview about the election, Raffensperger expressed exasperation over a string of baseless allegations coming from Trump and his allies about the integrity of the Georgia results, including claims that Dominion Voting Systems, the Colorado-based manufacturer of Georgia’s voting machines, is a “leftist” company with ties to Venezuela that engineered thousands of Trump votes to be left out of the count.

The atmosphere has grown so contentious, Raffensperger said, that both he and his wife, Tricia, have received death threats in recent days, including a text to him that read: “You better not botch this recount. Your life depends on it.”

After Trump march: Arrests, accusations, and COVID-19 fines — 6:29 p.m.

By The Associated Press

After a weekend with dozens of arrests and scattered clashes between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump, both sides took to social media to accuse the other of instigating violence. Meanwhile, a long-standing D.C. bar stands in danger of losing its liquor license after becoming a haven for Trump supporters who refused to follow local COVID-19 restrictions.

All told, 21 people were arrested, including one juvenile, for charges that included disorderly conduct, inciting violence and assault.

The violence took place Saturday night after a largely peaceful day in which 10,000 to 15,000 Trump supporters rallied behind the president’s unfounded claims of massive irregularities and voting fraud. Democrat Joe Biden won the election, but Trump has not conceded.

Republican Burgess Owens defeats Utah congressman McAdams — 6:23 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Democratic US Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah has lost his bid to win re-election against former NFL player Burgess Owens.

McAdams, the state’s only congressional Democrat, conceded in an online news conference Monday afternoon shortly before The Associated Press determined Owens had won the closely watched race in the suburban Salt Lake City congressional district.

Owens is a Republican who has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump. He is a frequent Fox News guest who has come under scrutiny for other media appearances linked to QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory that has increasingly crept into politics.

His spokesman has said Owens doesn’t believe in the theory.

Trump congratulated Owens over the weekend, saying in a tweet: "Great going Burgess, you continue to be a STAR! "

McAdams is a moderate who was part of the so-called blue wave that won control of the U.S. House for the Democrats in 2018. He has focused on kitchen-table issues and occasionally bucked party leadership, though he did vote to impeach the president.

Conservative group alleging voter fraud ends its lawsuits — 5:21 p.m.

By The Associated Press

A conservative group on Monday moved to dismiss voter fraud lawsuits it had filed in four states days after the group’s leader made baseless allegations questioning the integrity of the election.

Lawyers for True the Vote filed notices to dismiss cases in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania less than a week after suing in all four states. Jim Bopp Jr., an attorney for the group, declined to say why they were ending their lawsuits, but confirmed there were no other cases pending from the group.

The action highlighted the dwindling legal options that President Donald Trump has as he continues to insist — against overwhelming evidence to the contrary — that fraud cost him an election he claims to have won.

Wisconsin presidential recount would cost Trump $7.9 million — 4:08 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President Trump will have to pay $7.9 million if he wants a statewide recount of unofficial results in Wisconsin showing him losing to Democrat Joe Biden by about 20,500 votes.

That is four times higher than what the recount cost four years ago, a cost increase that elections officials said was driven by expenses related to conducting a recount during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission released the estimate on Monday, which was based on costs submitted by the 72 counties. The recount could begin as soon as Thursday and be done no later than Dec. 1.

In address, Biden says it would ‘make it easier’ if Trump participated in transition — 3:44 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden says the outgoing Trump administration’s failure to share specific plans on combating the coronavirus pandemic is stymying American businesses' abilities to find ways to grow and survive in challenging circumstances.

Biden said during a speech Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, that “the sooner we have access to the administration’s distribution plan, the sooner this transition will smoothly move forward.” Specifics that the administration has withheld, Biden said, like vaccine distribution, could help “small businesses and entrepreneurs that are the backbone of our communities but are teetering on the edge.”

Biden says he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had an “encouraging” virtual meeting with nine leaders of some of the country’s largest labor unions like the AFL-CIO and corporations, including Microsoft and Target. Biden says the leaders “all agree that means rallying the country behind a national strategy with robust public health measures.”

In her remarks, Harris pledged to shore up the economy by “creating millions of good-paying union jobs.”

Harris says road ahead ‘will not be easy’ — 3:25 p.m.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris says she and President-elect Joe Biden “don’t have a moment to waste” when it comes to tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris made brief remarks Monday after the two met with business and labor leaders about the coronavirus and its economic impact.

Her comments demonstrate that she and Biden are moving forward despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election and formally allow the transition process to begin.

Harris says the road ahead “will not be easy.” She says she and Biden witnessed the economic devastation of the pandemic firsthand on the campaign trail.

Hand tally of Georgia presidential race continues — 2:16 p.m.

By The Associated Press

A hand tally of the nearly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in Georgia appeared to be going smoothly as it entered its fourth day Monday.

The hand count stems from a state law that calls for one race to be audited to ensure the new election machines counted the votes accurately. It was not the result of any suspected problems with the results.

It was up to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to select the race to be audited and he said the presidential race made the most sense because of its significance and the tight margin separating the candidates. Because of that small margin — Democrat Joe Biden leads Republican President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes — Raffensperger said a full hand recount was necessary.

Perdue declines runoff debates against Ossoff in Georgia — 2:08 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Republican Sen. David Perdue is declining to participate in debates against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff ahead of their Jan. 5 runoff in Georgia.

Ossoff’s campaign said Monday that Ossoff has accepted six invitations from various media organizations for debates between now and Jan. 5. But Perdue has said no to a Dec. 6 debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club, and his reelection campaign made it clear that he doesn’t plan on debating Ossoff again.

“We’ve already had two debates in this election,” Perdue campaign manager Ben Fry said in a statement, referring to debates held before the Nov. 3 election, in which Perdue came short of the majority needed to avoid a runoff. “We’re going to take our message about what’s at stake if Democrats have total control of Congress directly to the people,” Fry added.

The race between Perdue and Ossoff is one of two runoffs in Georgia that could determine control of the US Senate. Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who took office in January after being appointed by Georgia’s governor, faces Democrat Raphael Warnock in the other race.

A win by either Perdue or Loeffler would maintain the Senate majority for Republicans. Dual Democratic victories would yield a 50-50 split in the Senate, with Kamala Harris wielding the tie-breaking vote as vice president.

By The Associated Press

The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter are being summoned before Congress to defend their handling of disinformation in the 2020 presidential election, even as lawmakers questioning them are deeply divided over the election’s integrity and results.

Prominent Republican senators have refused to knock down President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of voting irregularities and fraud, even as misinformation disputing Democrat Joe Biden’s victory has flourished online.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally who heads the Senate Judiciary Committee where the CEOs will testify Tuesday, has publicly urged, “Do not concede, Mr. President. Fight hard.”

Both Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey promised lawmakers last month that they would aggressively guard their platforms from being manipulated by foreign governments or used to incite violence around the election results — and they followed through with high-profile steps that angered Trump and his supporters.

Twitter and Facebook have both slapped a misinformation label on some content from Trump, most notably his assertions linking voting by mail to fraud. On Monday, Twitter flagged Trump’s tweet proclaiming “I won the Election!” with this note: “Official sources called this election differently.”

Biden set to address plans for economy as pandemic rages — 12:42 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden is set to outline his plans to revive the nation’s economy in the midst of a global health crisis on Monday as he pushes forward with his transition to the White House despite President Trump’s refusal to accept the election results.

Biden, who will take office on Jan. 20, is scheduled to speak alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris from his makeshift headquarters in Delaware. Before the speech, they will meet virtually with a collection of labor and business leaders.

Hardening partisan map steepens Democrats' climb in Senate — 12:37 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Pinned six years in the minority, Democrats have an uphill but real shot at wresting Senate control in January, with more opportunities in 2022. Yet as states increasingly sort themselves along hardening partisan lines, it’s complicating Democrats' drive to win the majority and keep it.

Thanks to this month’s elections, Democrats will own all four Senate seats from purple Arizona and increasingly blue Colorado next year. If they can win January runoffs for both seats from Georgia, which has recently teetered toward them, they’ll command the Senate thanks to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote in what would be a 50-50 chamber.

Yet even as Democrats have made those gains and others since surrendering control in the 2014 elections, they’ve lost foundations of their old majority that will be hard to recapture.

Trump aide promises ‘very professional transition’ to Biden — 11:13 a.m.

By The Associated Press

President Trump’s national security adviser promised a “very professional transition” to the administration of President-elect Joe Biden in an interview broadcast Monday, even as Trump continues to falsely claim he won the November election.

Speaking to the Global Security Forum hosted in part by Qatar, Robert O’Brien several times mentioned the transition and referred to recent peace deals that Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates struck with Israel as “a great legacy for the president to have as he leaves office.”

While caveating that Trump did have outstanding court challenges, O’Brien’s comments signaled some of the firmest statements yet from a senior administration official acknowledging Biden’s win in the Nov. 3 vote.

Biden camp plans to meet with vaccine makers — 8:47 a.m.

By The Associated Press

President-elect Biden’s scientific advisers plan to meet with vaccine makers in the coming days even as a stalled presidential transition keeps them out of the loop on government plans to inoculate Americans against COVID-19.

Biden chief of staff Ron Klain says Trump’s refusal to accept that he lost the election means that the Biden team lacks a clear picture of the groundwork within the government for a mass vaccination campaign that will last the better part of next year.

Meanwhile, in the first glimpse of data from its late-stage clinical trial, Cambridge biotech Moderna said Monday that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was nearly 95 percent effective at preventing infections and that it hopes to seek emergency use for at least some people “in the coming weeks.”

After congratulating Biden, France’s Macron sees Trump envoy — 6:03 a.m.

By The Associated Press

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron faced the potentially uncomfortable position Monday of meeting President Trump’s top diplomat, having already congratulated President-elect Joe Biden for his election victory.

Neither side said much in advance about US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s low-profile visit to Paris, the starting point of a seven-country tour of Europe and the Middle East.

Macron’s office described Pompeo’s planned stop Monday at the presidential Elysee Palace as a “courtesy” visit. No press conference was scheduled, seemingly ruling out the likelihood of journalists getting to ask Pompeo or Macron about their conflicting visions of the US election outcome.

Pompeo has not accepted Trump’s election defeat. Macron has already spoken by phone with Biden to congratulate him.

Trump’s near-concession shows he recognizes defeat, allies say — 3:03 a.m.

By Bloomberg News

President Trump is coming to grips with his re-election defeat, according to aides and advisers, even as he continues to publicly discredit the outcome and delay the start of the official transition to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Trump began a tweet Sunday morning with the phrase “He won,” interpreted by even fellow Republicans as a possible concession. “I think that’s a start of an acknowledgment,” Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said on “Meet the Press.”

After news organizations published stories saying Trump had acknowledged defeat for the first time, the president followed up with a tweet proclaiming, “I concede NOTHING!” But pressure is growing both from Biden’s team and from within Trump’s party for the government to begin the formal transition process, delayed by the president’s refusal to concede.

Women crucial to Biden’s win, even as gender gap held steady — 12:47 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Ask Virginia voter Mary Hayes why Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, and she does not hesitate.

“Women won this election!” says Hayes, 56, a mother of three and Biden supporter from Leesburg, Virginia. In particular, she credits two categories of voters that she herself is part of: Black women and suburban women. Trump had begged the latter group — some of whom he’d alienated by referring to them as “housewives” — to “please, please” like him. But that plea rang hollow, she says.

“We showed America that suburban women are diverse, and are a beautiful collection of ethnicity, race, marital status, occupations and many other categories,” Hayes says. “Suburban women mobilized, determined to remove Trump from office.” And, she says, they succeeded.

In ‘60 Minutes’ interview, Obama says US adversaries already see a weakened country — 10:38 p.m.

By Bill Allison, Bloomberg

America’s adversaries, even before the contentious U.S. election aftermath, had seen a weakened country given “cleavages in the body politic” that they think they can exploit, former President Barack Obama said.

Obama spoke on CBS’s “60 Minutes” about the unusual moment for the U.S., in which Democrat Joe Biden is the president-elect but President Donald Trump has refused to concede he lost the Nov. 3 election.

Trump, trying to cling to power, fans unrest and conspiracies — 10:09 p.m.

By The New York Times

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s refusal to concede the election has entered a more dangerous phase as he stokes resistance and unrest among his supporters and spreads falsehoods aimed at undermining the integrity of the American voting system.

More than a week after President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner, Trump continues to block his successor’s transition, withholding intelligence briefings, critical information about the coronavirus pandemic and access to the vast machinery of government that Biden will soon oversee.

Some former top advisers to Trump have said that his refusal to cooperate is reckless and unwise. John F. Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff, called it “crazy” on Friday. John R. Bolton, the president’s former national security adviser who wrote a scathing memoir about his time in the administration, said the refusal “harms the country.”

Government officials are helping Trump supporters hunt for voter fraud — 10:05 p.m.

By The Washington Post

The federal government’s chief information security officer is participating in an effort backed by supporters of President Trump to hunt for evidence of voter fraud in the battleground states where President-elect Joe Biden secured his election victory.

Camilo Sandoval said in an interview that he has taken a break from his government duties to work for the Voter Integrity Fund, a newly formed Virginia-based group that is analyzing ballot data and cold-calling voters in an attempt to substantiate the president’s outlandish claims about illicit voting.

Sandoval is one of several Trump appointees in the federal government - some in senior roles - who are harnessing their expertise for the project, according to the group’s leader.

Trump campaign scraps major parts of its legal challenge against Pennsylvania’s election results — 8:47 p.m.

By The Washington Post

President Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday scrapped a major part of its federal lawsuit challenging the election results in Pennsylvania.

Trump’s attorneys filed a revised version of the lawsuit, removing allegations that election officials violated the Trump campaign’s constitutional rights by limiting the ability of their observers to watch votes being counted.

Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Trump protests in Washington — 8:44 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Demonstrations over President Donald Trump’s loss at the polls have resulted in charges against nearly two dozen people in Washington, including a person accused of setting off a commercial firework and four people accused in an assault that left the victim unconscious on the street.

The arrests came during and after protesters and counterdemonstrators clashed Saturday in Northwest Washington. Several thousand people rallied during the day in support of Trump, whose motorcade briefly drove by the gathering protesters Saturday morning on the way to the president’s Northern Virginia golf club.

Fact check: Trump wrong on Georgia voter signature checks — 5:02 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President Donald Trump has wrongly claimed that Georgia election officials are unable to verify signatures on absentee ballot envelopes because of a legal settlement known as a consent decree.

Federal officials are helping Trump’s supporters hunt for voter fraud — 3:59 p.m.

By The Washington Post

The government’s chief information security officer is participating in an effort backed by supporters of President Trump to hunt for evidence of voter fraud in the battleground states where President-elect Joe Biden secured his election victory.

Camilo Sandoval said he has taken a break from his government duties to work for the Voter Integrity Fund, a newly formed Virginia group that is analyzing ballot data and cold-calling voters in an attempt to substantiate the president’s claims about illicit voting.

Obama says Trump voters' alternative views divide the country — 3:12 p.m.

By Bloomberg News

America’s deepening divisions are driven by the different mindset of President Donald Trump’s supporters and the conservative media that feeds those views, predecessor Barack Obama said Sunday.

Trump lost the popular vote to President-elect Joe Biden even though over 73 million Americans cast their ballots for him. “The power of the alternative world view that’s presented in the media those voters consume -- it carries a lot of weight,” Obama said in an appearance on “CBS Sunday Morning,” his first interview since the Nov. 3 election.

Incoming Biden chief of staff calls for a ‘seamless transition’ as pandemic surges — 2:38 p.m.

By The Washington Post

Ron Klain, Joe Biden’s incoming chief of staff, said it’s critical for the president-elect’s transition team to start working with Trump administration officials to ensure “nothing drops in this change of power” that could put the distribution of a potential coronavirus vaccine at risk.

“Joe Biden is going to become president of the United States in the midst of an ongoing crisis. That has to be a seamless transition,” Klain said in an interview on NBC News’s “Meet the Press.”

Trump urges judge to preserve suit over Pennsylvania ballots — 2:32 p.m.

By Bloomberg News

The Trump campaign urged a judge to preserve its bid to block Pennsylvania from certifying President-elect Joe Biden as the winner, claiming there’s evidence that voters in Democratic-leaning counties were improperly allowed to fix errors with their ballots.

In a filing Sunday in federal court, the campaign said a half-dozen Pennsylvania counties named in the suit illegally allowed voters who cast deficient ballots to cast replacement absentee and mail-in ballots before Election Day or provisional ballots on Nov. 3 to “cure” any issues.

The campaign seeks to block Pennsylvania from certifying the result unless it scraps about 680,000 mail-in votes from the state’s most populous counties, which include the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas.

Biden, Harris to make remarks on US economic recovery Monday — 2:29 p.m.

By Bloomberg News

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will make remarks on the U.S. economy on Monday, their transition team said.

The comments “on the economic recovery and building back better in the long term,” are due to start at 1:45 p.m. EST in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden faces early test with immigration and homeland security — 2:08 p.m.

By The New York Times

President-elect Joe Biden has said that one of his first priorities will be rolling back his predecessor’s restrictive immigration policies. To do it, he may have to overhaul the Department of Homeland Security, which has been bent to President Donald Trump’s will over the past four years.

The department, created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, has helped enforce some of Trump’s most divisive policies, like separating families at the border, banning travel from Muslim-majority countries and building his border wall. When the president tried to reframe his campaign around law and order this year, homeland security leaders rallied to the cause, deploying tactical officers to protect statues and confront protesters.

After agents were videotaped hauling demonstrators off the streets of Portland, Oregon, into unmarked vans, department critics called for systemic changes to the agency, or even its dismantlement. But the incoming administration is intent on keeping the department intact.

Still, change is coming.

Biden advisers to meet with vaccine firms as Trump stalls handoff — 11:52 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Joe Biden’s scientific advisers will meet with vaccine makers in coming days as the presidential transition remains stalled because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge that he lost the election. That delayed handoff to the next administration is especially problematic during a public health crisis, the government’s top infectious disease expert said.

“Of course it would be better if we could start working with them,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has been through many presidential transitions during 36 years of government service. He likened the process to runners passing on the baton in a relay race. "You don’t want to stop, he said.

Poll workers contract coronavirus, but Election Day link unclear — 10:45 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Despite painstaking efforts to keep election sites safe, some poll workers who came in contact with voters on Election Day have tested positive for the coronavirus, including more than two dozen in Missouri and cases in New York, Iowa, Indiana and Virginia.

The infections cannot be tied definitively to polling places. Because COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the U.S., there is no way to determine yet whether in-person voting on Election Day contributed to the surge, public health experts said.

Still, the infections among poll workers raise concerns because of how many people passed through voting sites, which implemented social-distancing rules, erected protective barriers and stocked sanitizer, masks, gloves and other safety gear. In most places, poll workers were required to wear masks.

By The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden wants to “restore the soul of America.” First, he’ll need to fix a broken and divided Congress.

Biden is rushing headlong into a legislative branch ground down by partisanship, name-calling and, now, a refusal by some to acknowledge his win over President Donald Trump.

Democratic allies, struggling to regroup after their own election losses, harbor deep divisions between progressive and moderate voices. Republicans, rather than graciously congratulating the incoming president, are, intentionally or not, delegitimizing Biden’s presidency while catering to Trump’s refusal to accept the election results.

Federal prosecutors push back on Barr memo on voter fraud claims — 4:43 a.m.

By Katie Benner and Adam Goldman, New York Times

Career Justice Department prosecutors pushed back this week against a memo by Attorney General William Barr that opened the door to politically charged election fraud investigations, saying in a pair of messages that Barr thrust the department into politics and falsely overstated the threat of voter fraud.

The protests were the latest rebuke of Barr by his own employees, who have in recent months begun criticizing his leadership both privately and publicly. They argued that Barr has worked to advance President Donald Trump’s interests by wielding the power of the department to shield his allies and attack his enemies.

After thousands of Trump supporters rally in D.C., violence erupts when night falls — 11:10 p.m.

By Ashraf Khalil, Kevin Freking, Associated Press

Several thousand supporters of President Donald Trump in Washington protested election results and then hailed Trump’s passing motorcade before nighttime clashes with counterdemonstrators sparked fistfights, at least one stabbing and at least 20 arrests.

Several other cities on Saturday also saw gatherings of Trump supporters unwilling to accept Democrat Joe Biden’s Electoral College and popular vote victory as legitimate. Cries of “Stop the Steal” and “Count Every Vote” continued in spite of a lack of evidence of voter fraud or other problems that could reverse the result.

After night fell, the relatively peaceful demonstrations in Washington turned from tense to violent. Videos posted on social media showed fistfights, projectiles and clubs as Trump supporters clashed with those demanding they take their MAGA hats and banners and leave. The tensions extended to Sunday morning. A variety of charges, including assault and weapons possession, were filed against those arrested, officials said. Two police officers were injured and several firearms were recovered by police.

Explainer: Why poll watcher complaints don’t amount to fraud — 9:59 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s legal allies have launched a flurry of lawsuits arguing that widespread fraud could have been committed because its poll watchers didn’t get proper access to the voting process. Most of those lawsuits have been dismissed over lack of evidence of election fraud.

Largely out of sight in Washington, Kamala Harris preps for White House — 8:31 p.m.

By Michael Crowley, New York Times

In the days since he prevailed in the election, President-elect Joe Biden has made several public remarks and released summaries of his calls with foreign leaders as reporters track his every public movement. But Kamala Harris has barely appeared on the public radar since her acceptance speech last Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware, where she declared “a new day for America.”

It is not unprecedented for a vice president-elect to keep a low profile in an election’s aftermath. One focus of her time is the quantum leap Harris is soon to make from the legislative to the executive branch.

Protesters at State House support Trump, while others at rallies denounce him — 7:12 p.m.

By Lucas Phillips, Globe Correspondent

Supporters of President Trump in Boston Saturday joined with protests in several cities around the country to buttress the president, who was defeated in the national election by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. earlier this month.

About 125 people marched around the State House, shouting slogans like “four more years” and waving Trump flags. A smaller group of about 50 counterprotesters, some drifting up from a small rally on Boston Common, chanted “Dump Trump” and “Black Lives Matter.”

No longer mirror of US, Ohio’s electoral bellwether quiets — 4:25 p.m.

By The Associated Press

As Ohio goes, so goes the nation. That’s the way it had been in presidential elections for more than half a century, until this year, when Republican Donald Trump won a decisive victory in the state while losing the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden.

Biden becomes the first president elected without carrying Ohio since fellow Democrat John F. Kennedy in 1960. Trump’s statewide victory — his second, after carrying Ohio in 2016 — brings an end to Ohio’s role as a presidential bellwether and even puts its future as a battleground state in doubt.

Thousands rally behind Trump, believing he won race he lost — 4:14 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Fervent supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in Washington on Saturday behind his spurious claim of a stolen election and swarmed his motorcade when he detoured for a drive-by on his way out of town.

A week after the presidential race was called for Democrat Joe Biden, their fury at the prospect of a transfer of executive power showed no signs of abating, taking a cue from a president unrelenting in asserting he won an election he actually lost.

Democrats work to defy history in Georgia runoffs that have favored GOP — 2:39 p.m.

By Carl Hulse, New York Times

Georgia’s runoffs will determine control of the Senate in races to be decided on Jan. 5. In the past, such contests have heavily favored Republicans because of a drop-off among Democratic voters, particularly African Americans, after the general election.

But those intimately involved in the two previous Senate showdowns say what happened before is not necessarily predictive of the future. Demographic and cultural change has led to rapid shifts in the state, and Democrats have made concerted efforts to energize and turn out their voters, work that paved the way for President-elect Joe Biden’s strong showing in the state.

Trump thrills protesting supporters with motorcade drive-by — 1:33 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President Donald Trump delighted supporters gathered near the White House on Saturday with a slow motorcade drive-by through downtown Washington on the way to his Virginia golf club.

A week after the presidential race was called for Democrat Joe Biden, thousands of Trump loyalists converged on the nation’s capital to protest the election results and falsely assert the vote was stolen.

Trump persists with his claims and complaints even though a broad coalition of top government and industry officials has declared that the Nov. 3 voting and the following count unfolded smoothly with no more than the usual minor hiccups — “the most secure in American history,” they said, repudiating his efforts to undermine the integrity of the contest.

Biden is expected to pick a woman to lead Pentagon — 9:36 a.m.

By The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a historic step and select a woman to head the Pentagon for the first time, shattering one of the few remaining barriers to women in the department and the presidential Cabinet.

Michele Flournoy, a politically moderate Pentagon veteran, is regarded by U.S. officials and political insiders as a top choice for the position.

Her selection would come on the heels of a tumultuous Pentagon period that has seen five men hold the top job under President Donald Trump. The most recent defense secretary to go was Mark Esper, who was fired by Trump on Monday after pushing back on issues including troop withdrawals and the use of the military to quell civilian unrest.

Pompeo arrives in France on touchy 7-day tour — 5:17 a.m.

By The Associated Press

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Paris on Saturday at the start of a seven-country tour of Europe and the Middle East, a trip that is certain to be awkward since all the nations on his schedule have congratulated Joe Biden for his victory in the US presidential race.

The trip is aimed at shoring up the priorities of the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump. It will include visits to Israeli settlements in the West Bank that have been avoided by previous secretaries of state.

The United States' top diplomat — as well as its president and much of his Republican Party — have not accepted the results of the American election, and the unusual circumstances will likely overshadow the issues.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian noted on Friday the “difficult subjects” on the table, from the situation in Iraq and Iran, terrorism, the Middle East and China.

“For the moment, my counterpart is Mike Pompeo, until Jan. 20…,” Le Drian said on BFMTV, referring to the date when Trump’s term ends. “He’s coming to Paris. I receive him.”

That meeting will take place Monday, Le Drian said, suggesting that Pompeo also will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

After France, Pompeo’s tour takes him to Turkey, Georgia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The leaders of all of those countries have offered public congratulations to Biden.

John Kelly says delaying Biden transition hurts US national security — 4:48 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

President Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly said the president is hurting the country’s national security by delaying the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

“You lose a lot if the transition is delayed because the new people are not allowed to get their head in the game,” Kelly said in an interview with Politico on Friday.

“The president, with all due respect, does not have to concede,” he added. “But it’s about the nation. It hurts our national security because the people who should be getting [up to speed], it’s not a process where you go from zero to 1,000 miles per hour.”

Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns — 4:06 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Joe Biden faces a decision unlike any other incoming president: whether to back a short-term national lockdown to finally arrest a raging pandemic.

For now, it’s a question the president-elect would prefer to avoid. In the week since he defeated President Donald Trump, Biden has devoted most of his public remarks to encouraging Americans to wear a mask and view the coronavirus as a threat that has no regard for political ideology.

But the debate has been livelier among members of the coronavirus advisory board Biden announced this week. One member, Dr. Michael Osterholm, suggested a four- to six-week lockdown with financial aid for Americans whose livelihoods would be affected. He later walked back his remarks and was rebutted by two other members of the panel who said a widespread lockdown shouldn’t be under consideration.

Can Trump win with ‘fantasy’ electors bid? State GOP says no — 2:44 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Republican leaders in four critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they won’t participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state’s electors to vote for President Donald Trump. Their comments effectively shut down a half-baked plot some Republicans floated as a last chance to keep Trump in the White House.

State GOP lawmakers in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have all said they would not intervene in the selection of electors, who ultimately cast the votes that secure a candidate’s victory. Such a move would violate state law and a vote of the people, several noted.

“I do not see, short of finding some type of fraud — which I haven’t heard of anything — I don’t see us in any serious way addressing a change in electors,” said Rusty Bowers, Arizona’s Republican House speaker, who says he’s been inundated with emails pleading for the legislature to intervene. “They are mandated by statute to choose according to the vote of the people.”

The idea loosely involves GOP-controlled legislatures dismissing Biden’s popular vote wins in their states and opting to select Trump electors. While the endgame was unclear, it appeared to hinge on the expectation that a conservative-leaning Supreme Court would settle any dispute over the move.

Still, it has been promoted by Trump allies, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and is an example of misleading information and false claims fueling skepticism among Trump supporters about the integrity of the vote.

Progressives look to make early mark on Biden White House — 1:29 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Leading progressives are pressuring President-elect Joe Biden to embrace their policy agenda even as more centrist Democrats argue such proposals prevented the party from retaking full control of Congress.

For now, much of the lobbying centers on who Biden should — or should not — appoint to key posts as he builds out the administration that will take office in January.

The left-leaning think tank Progressive Change Institute partnered with more than 40 activist groups and on Friday released a detailed list of 400 progressive policy experts they want Biden to bring on. That follows a separate effort from more than half a dozen progressive groups this week that signed letters urging the president-elect against naming anyone with ties to major corporate interests to key Cabinet posts.

“Now is absolutely the moment to push Biden to do what’s necessary to meet the moment,” said David Segel, a former Rhode Island state representative and executive director of Demand Progress, which was among those signing the letters. “And that means a robust economic response, a robust health care response, a willingness to push back against concentrated corporate power that’s fomenting inequality. And he has a mandate to do all of that.”

The jockeying amounts to the opening round of what is likely to be a lengthy debate over the future of the Democratic Party. Some centrists have blamed losses in the House and a disappointing performance in the Senate on Republicans' ability to paint Democrats as having moved too far to the left.

That’s creating tension for a party that should be basking in the glow of defeating an incumbent president for the first time in nearly 30 years.

A rundown of the election lawsuits the Trump campaign has filed — 12:34 a.m.

By The New York Times

It is difficult to overturn an American election result, as President Donald Trump was reminded Friday, when his campaign lost in courts in Michigan and Pennsylvania and dropped a challenge in Arizona.

A losing candidate who is within striking distance — say a few hundred votes — might get lucky in a recount. Beyond that, he or she would need to show systemic fraud on a large scale.

Trump has shown nothing like systemic fraud in any of the lawsuits, 16 and counting, that his campaign and allies have filed since Election Day as they seek to block certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. The fraud claims are a smattering of unverified accusations about the voting or counting process, usually directly affecting too few ballots to change a state’s results.



