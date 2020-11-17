Eversource employee killed in Milton bicycle crash

The victim has not yet been identified awaiting next of kin notification, State Police said.

The crash occurred on Blue Hill Avenue at Eliot Street, Massachusetts State Police tweeted at 3:07 p.m.

An Eversource employee was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Blue Hill Avenue in Milton Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The two left travel lanes on Blue Hill Avenue were closed following the crash, according to State Police.

Eversource confirmed the victim was employed by the company.

“This was an absolutely tragic accident,” Reid Lamberty, a spokesperson for Eversource, said in a statement. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends.”

Eversource will assist the investigation and ensure employees have access to support services, the statement said.

”We are committed to understanding how this happened and what, if anything, could have been done to prevent this tragedy,” the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation.

