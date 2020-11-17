Firefighters battling flames at Jacob’s Pillow dance center in Berkshires

Firefighters were battling flames at Jacob’s Pillow, a renowned dance and performance center in the Berkshires, on Tuesday morning.

At 8:12 a.m., the Monterey Fire Department posted photos of the fire on Facebook. “Truck 172 and Engine 177 are currently on the scene of a Structure Fire at Jacob’s Pillow in the Town of Becket,” the post said.

Nicole Tomasofsky, a spokeswoman for Jacob’s Pillow, said in a statement that the fire was reported at around 7 a.m. and it was contained to the Doris Duke Theatre.