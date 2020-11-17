Firefighters battling flames at Jacob’s Pillow dance center in Berkshires

Firefighters were battling flames at Jacob’s Pillow, a renowned dance and performance center in the Berkshires, on Tuesday morning.
At 8:12 a.m., the Monterey Fire Department posted photos of the fire on Facebook. “Truck 172 and Engine 177 are currently on the scene of a Structure Fire at Jacob’s Pillow in the Town of Becket,” the post said.
Nicole Tomasofsky, a spokeswoman for Jacob’s Pillow, said in a statement that the fire was reported at around 7 a.m. and it was contained to the Doris Duke Theatre.
“The damage to the theater is extensive,” the statement said. “No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is not known yet. Jacob’s Pillow Staff are working closely with local officials on next steps.”
According to its website, Jacob’s Pillow is home to America’s longest-running international dance festival. This year, for the first time in its 88-year history, the festival had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
