Freetown man, 31, allegedly robs bank and head-butts arresting officer, police say

According to the statement, officers were called around 2:55 p.m. Monday to the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank on Palmer Avenue for a robbery. Witnesses told police a lone male suspect had fled the bank on foot with “an undisclosed amount of money,” the statement said.

In a statement, Falmouth police identified the suspect as Michael McLane. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had hired a lawyer.

A 31-year-old Freetown man allegedly robbed a bank in Falmouth Monday afternoon and then took cover in a wooded area before later head-butting the arresting officer, police said.

Then, police said, Officer Thomas Maguire spotted a man, later identified as McLane, emerging from the woods near Depot Avenue. Maguire arrested McLane on a prior outstanding warrant, police said, and the encounter became physical.

“McLane struggled with Officer Maguire, but the Officer was able to restrain him without injuring him until other Officers arrived to assist,” the statement said. “Once McLane was placed into handcuffs and brought to his feet, he suddenly struck Officer Maguire with a head-butt.”

Following the arrest, police said, investigators discovered evidence that allegedly linked McLane to the bank job. The statement didn’t elaborate on the evidence but said McLane now faces charges of unarmed robbery, larceny, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

“The Falmouth Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, The Massachusetts State Police, and the FBI,” the statement said.

Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available.

A police report filed in court said the bank teller whom McLane allegedly robbed told investigators he asked for $20,000 and said “I am not going to hurt you” and apologized for “doing this.” The teller, the report said, gave McLane $750 in an envelope.



