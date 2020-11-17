Governor to nominate Serge Georges Jr. to Supreme Judicial Court, sources say

It would follow the selection of Kimberly S. Budd to be the court’s first Black female chief justice and Dalila Argaez Wendlandt to be the court’s first Latina justice — three picks that, if confirmed by the Governor’s Council, would guarantee the SJC has three jurists of color for the first time in its 328-year history.

With the selection of Georges, who is Black, Baker will tap his seventh new nominee to the SJC, and his second this month. Baker is expected to formally announce Georges at an afternoon news conference at the State House.

Governor Charlie Baker will nominate Boston Municipal Court Judge Serge Georges Jr. to the Supreme Judicial Court, three sources with knowledge of the selection said Tuesday, marking the latest in a series of historic picks that could reshape the high court.

Georges, 50, would fill the associate justice seat currently occupied by Budd, who appeared before the eight-member Governor’s Council last week for her confirmation hearing. A Boston College and Suffolk University Law School graduate, Georges was first nominated by former Governor Deval Patrick to the BMC bench in 2013 and currently sits in the court in Dorchester, where he grew up. From 2014 to 2018, Georges presided over the Dorchester Drug Court.

Georges, a Randolph resident and former president of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association, worked at several law firms, including Barron & Stadfeld, where he was a partner, and also opened his own solo practice, where he focused on commercial and business litigation, as well as criminal law. He has been an adjunct professor at Suffolk University Law School for the last 20 years.

At a time when advocates say the state must address racial disparities in charging and sentencing, Georges would be just the second Black man ever named to the court, following former Chief Justice Roderick L. Ireland.

Currently Budd, who Baker appointed as an associate justice in 2016, is the only jurist of color on the SJC.

The string of nominations also carries other historic significance. Baker, who already has five appointees on the court, has the opportunity to fill the seven-member bench entirely with his own picks.

No governor since Francis W. Sargent, whose final term ended nearly 50 years ago, has tapped six new high-court justices while in office, the Globe has reported. And it’s unclear if any governor has named as many new SJC jurists as Baker will have since the early years of the state’s constitution.

Alan Rogers, a Boston College history professor who focuses on American legal history, told the Globe in September that he’s aware of one governor who nominated seven new justices to the state’s highest court: John Hancock.

The rapid-fire nominations were spurred, in part, by an uncommon series of events. Justice Barbara A. Lenk is nearing her mandatory retirement in December, and the court currently features only six justices following the unexpected death of its chief justice, Ralph D. Gants, in September.

With the nomination, Baker is also building a court that could outlast not just him but his potential successor.

Each of Baker’s seven SJC nominees had not yet reached 60 years old when he nominated them, and should all five of his current appointees stay on the court until hitting mandatory retirement at age 70, they will serve, on average, 14 years and 10 months on the high bench.

For comparison, each of Patrick’s five appointments to the SJC will have served, on average, 7 years and 10 months once Barbara Lenk retires in December — a full seven fewer years than Baker’s picks could. Only one of Patrick’s selections was younger than 60 at the time of his or her nomination: Gants.

Budd, 54, won’t have to step down from the high court until October 2036, a full two decades after she first was appointed. Wendlandt, currently an appellate judge, is 51.

Should all of his high-court appointees serve until mandatory retirement and Baker does not seek and win a third term, his successor would have to twice win election — in 2022 and 2026 — before having the chance to select a SJC nominee. And even then, it wouldn’t be until the third year of his or her second term.

The last governor to go without making a SJC appointee was Mitt Romney.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout. Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.