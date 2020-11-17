Man, 31, arrested for allegedly setting fire at Lawrence rooming house

A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly starting a fire at a Lawrence rooming house where he lived, authorities said.
In a statement, the state Department of Fire Services identified the suspect as Raymond Rivera. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
The statement said the episode unfolded around 11:36 a.m. Monday when the fire alarm in the 10-room building at 233 Jackson St. went off.
Other residents, officials said, heard Rivera make noise in his room and then exit the building shortly before the alarm sounded, and investigators determined he allegedly started the fire on purpose in his room.
He’s slated for arraignment in Lawrence District Court Tuesday on a charge of arson of a dwelling, officials said.
“This man put the other residents in harm’s way by knowingly leaving a building that is on fire and not alerting anyone,” said Lawrence Fire Chief Brian F. Moriarty in the statement. “Seconds count in a fire. Fortunately, the fire alarm system alerted other residents and they were able to escape more easily because it happened in the middle of the day.”
No motive was given for the alleged arson.
