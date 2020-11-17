Man, 31, arrested for allegedly setting fire at Lawrence rooming house

A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly starting a fire at a Lawrence rooming house where he lived, authorities said.

In a statement, the state Department of Fire Services identified the suspect as Raymond Rivera. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

The statement said the episode unfolded around 11:36 a.m. Monday when the fire alarm in the 10-room building at 233 Jackson St. went off.