Man shot to death in Hyde Park, Boston police say

A man was shot to death Monday night in Hyde Park, Boston police said Tuesday.
Officers responded to 18 Church St. around 10:04 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting, police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com.
Arriving officers found a man at the location who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police.
An investigation is underway and no arrests have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
