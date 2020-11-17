Mayor Walsh urges residents to spend Thanksgiving in person with immediate family members only

He said the city’s positivity rate for the week ending Nov. 12 was 9.6 percent, a huge spike from the summer averages of between 1.8 percent and 2.8 percent.

“We don’t want to go backwards,” Walsh said during his regular press conference outside Boston City Hall, in regard to the rising numbers of new COVID cases. “I don’t want to close the city down.”

Seeking to combat the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Tuesday urged residents to spend Thanksgiving in-person with only immediate household members and also implored college students to stay home if they go there for the holiday and finish the remainder of the fall semester remotely.

“Every metric tells us that we’re in the midst of a significant and concerning increase of COVID activity here in the city and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” Walsh said. “The daily cases we’re seeing are starting to look like the numbers we saw near our peak in April and May here in the Commonwealth and in the city of Boston. Hospital admissions, however, are not at that level but they have increased over time.”

City officials, the mayor said, are looking at what steps can be taken “to further limit the risk of transmission here.”

Walsh urged people to connect with extended family members outside the household virtually if possible this year on Thanksgiving and said people should wear face coverings whenever they’re not eating or drinking and limit in-person gatherings to 10 or fewer.

College students, Walsh said, who travel home for Thanksgiving should remain home for the rest of the fall semester and finish their work remotely. The mayor thanked Emerson College and Suffolk University for announcing previously that they’ll go all-remote after Thanksgiving, as well as Boston University and Harvard for instructing students not to return to campus for the remainder of the fall semester if they go home.

Walsh said he urges all the city’s colleges and universities to take “similar steps” in an effort to combat the spread of the virus.

“We need to stay focused on turning this trend around,” Walsh said of the rising COVID-19 numbers.

The mayor was joined at the briefing by Marty Martinez, the city’s health and human services chief, who said that starting this week, the city will release data each Wednesday and Saturday on six key virus metrics to help residents understand the current state of virus transmission.

The six metrics, Martinez said, will include the average number of daily cases; community positivity rate; the number of tests performed on average each day; ICU capacity; overall number of hospital beds available, whether in medical or ICU wings; and the average number of people visiting emergency rooms with COVID-like symptoms.

“The hospital capacity metrics are all about making sure we can take care of those who need the most care and support,” Martinez said. “And the other three allow us to look at COVID activity across the community. ... All of this is in an effort to better understand COVID spread across the community and better understand what we’re seeing with these measures and what they’re telling us about what we need to continue to focus on. So we’ll continue to share that data, and use it to guide our decision making.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.