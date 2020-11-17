Mother and son identified in apparent murder-suicide at Wayland home

Wayland police, the statement said, responded to the Kane residence on Adelaide Avenue around 8:05 p.m. Monday. Officers located Cheryl Kane dead from an “apparent gunshot wound” in the garage, the statement said, and also discovered the body of Richard Kane, who had sustained an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

In a statement, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office identified the deceased as Cheryl Kane and her adult son, Richard Kane Jr.

The 68-year-old Wayland woman who was allegedly killed Monday by her 41-year-old son in an apparent murder-suicide was a town official in Maynard known as a “wonderful, bright” co-worker, authorities said Tuesday.

Ryan’s office said it appears Richard Kane shot his mother in the garage as she exited her vehicle after returning from work. Neighbors, officials said, reported hearing loud bangs around 4:45 p.m. Monday. A “surviving resident” later called 911 when he returned home and discovered the bodies, Ryan’s office said.

“The family has asked that we convey their request for privacy at this time,” the statement said. “The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. This remains an open investigation.”

In a separate statement Tuesday, Maynard town officials said Cheryl Kane had served as treasurer/collector in their community for a number of years.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Maynard’s Treasurer/Collector Cheryl Kane,” said Maynard Town Administrator Greg Johnson and the Board of Selectmen in the joint statement. “Cheryl was a wonderful, bright member of our team. She was a tremendous asset to our community, and we’re grateful for the contributions she made during her time with us. Cheryl started working in Maynard in 2012.”

The Maynard officials said Cheryl Kane’s passing “comes as a shock to us all. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this very difficult time.”

