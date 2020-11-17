One person hospitalized after two-alarm house fire in Cambridge

One person was rushed to a local hospital after a two-alarm fire ripped through a house on Columbia Street Tuesday morning, the Cambridge Fire Department said.

At 10:31 a.m., officials responded to several reports of a two-alarm fire at 171/173 Columbia Street, a Cambridge Fire Department spokesman said. The fire started on the third floor near the rear part of the structure.

One occupant was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and all other residents were evacuated from the three-story, wood-framed home, officials said.