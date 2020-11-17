One person killed, one in custody after three-car crash in Brockton

A three-car crash in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon left one person dead and another in custody, State Police said,

The agency confirmed the crash, which occurred on Route 123 at Pearl Street, via Twitter.

“Troopers on scene, 3-vehicle crash, Rt 123 at Pearl St., Brockton that resulted in a fatality,” State Police tweeted. “We have a suspect in custody. Crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Facts and circumstances of this incident are currently under investigation. More info will released when appropriate.”