Pedestrian killed in Brockton hit and run

Investigators were still on-scene as of 8:35 p.m., the statement said.

The crash occurred at 7:16 p.m. near 259 Pleasant St., Brockton police said in a statement.

A female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Brockton Tuesday evening, officials said.

State Police are assisting in the investigation, State Police Sergeant Paul Sullivan said in a brief phone interview.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.

