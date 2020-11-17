Read the text messages sent after former Boston School Committee chair’s racist remarks

The Globe obtained the below text messages through a public records request submitted after the last meeting of the Boston School Committee in October.
Wednesday, Oct. 21 — time unclear
Text conversation between Alexandra Oliver-Davila (AOD), then vice-chair of the Boston School Committee and now acting chair, and Lorna Rivera (LR), Boston School Committee member
AOD: What did I just miss? Was that ML saying Shannana and booboo??? My ADD is killing me here!
LR: I think he was making fun of the Chinese names! Hot mic!!!
AOD: That’s what I thought. Omfg he’s gonna get killed someone is going to go back and capture that
Advertisement
LR: I almost laughed out loud. Getting giddy here!
Someone already captured Brenda on cell in twitter (?)!
AOD: I’ve been getting some funny tweets tonight it’s hard not to smile or laugh. Yikes.
LR: Dios mia!!
AOD: No comment
LR: People tweeting about loconto hot mic!!
Anissa said WTF! [LR was referring to City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George]
AOD: Oh no! It’s gonna be ugly
LR: Someone texted me Loconto should resign, but I don’t have them in my contacts
AOD: Oh boy How/where do I look on Twitter – sorry I’m old I’m not good at twitter
LR: Send me your handle and I will forward some
Or look up Anissa tweets
AOD: Alexoliver 33
Do we acknowledge the apology? What do we do??
LR: Did you see some of the tweets? I feel bad for loconto. Is he going to resign??
AOD: I feel bad too because he really was the person who pushed this forward with the Mayor
Idk if he will do it or not
I am not going to interrupt (?) him! Let him have his time. He needs it.
LR: Trying to redeem himself – [winking emoji]
Advertisement
Good night!
AOD: Good night.
LR: Good morning, actually!
*************************************
Wednesday, Oct. 21 — time unclear
Text conversation between Michael Loconto (ML), former chair of the Boston School Committee, and Alexandra Oliver-Davila (AOD)
ML: Do I need to worry about my non-sequitur earlier? I feel awful, I’ve been getting texts about it from Michael and Brenda.
AOD: I heard [end] and not whole thing. I think Anissa commented on it. I think be prepared just in case I’m sorry this all stinks!
ML: Ugh
Jeez
On twitter?
AOD: I know.
I’m sorry.
Yes.
ML: Oh God no
I don’t know what to do
AOD: I think just again apologize. What does MO suggest? [AOD was referring to member Michael O’Neill.]
ML: Asking
AOD: I think that was good
ML: Jesus I am mortified
AOD: I know I’m very sorry
Do you want me to acknowledge your apology and say thanks or just leave it alone?
ML: I don’t know
*************************************
Wednesday, Oct. 21 — time unclear
Text conversation between Michael O’Neill (MON), member and former chair of Boston School Committee, and Michael Loconto (ML)
MON: What the heck was your last comment/your mic was on. Hope you were talking to your daughter about a bedtime book. Sha boo. Boo boo boo?
ML: Geez I’m sorry I was talking to my wife about a kid’s book
MON: Thought so, but it came out real weird!
ML: Should I address?
MON: You did it right.
ML: I’m mortified if someone took it another way, Brenda mentioned it too and said someone else texted her about it
Advertisement
MON: It was right after Liz read a bunch of names, could have been interpreted that you were commenting on the names. I knew you would never do that, assumed one of your daughters was saying good night. Glad you cleared it up right away. Don’t worry about it any more.
MON: How far along are we?
ML: Ok thanks. I realized that after I got the text. I feel awful.
ML: We are on 159. 20 to go.
MON: You corrected very quickly. Regular watchers know your daughters always say goodnight to you.
ML: Anissa tweeting about it. I don’t know what to do
ML: Am I ok? I hope I put that to bed.
MON: Please put me last, before VC and you, but after the other members.
ML: Of course, assumed as much.
MON: Let’s vote!
*************************************
Wednesday, Oct. 21 — 11:31 p.m.
Text conversation between Michael O’Neill (MON) and Brenda Cassellius (BC), Boston Public Schools superintendent
BC: Yikes.
James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.