Rockland restores $890,000 to town budget

The bulk of the money — about $690,000 — will go to the Rockland public schools, he said.

The money had been cut in the spring in anticipation that the state would reduce aid to towns because of the pandemic, but Rockland did not have its state aid cut, Town Administrator Douglas Lapp said.

A Special Town Meeting in Rockland quickly approved restoring $890,000 to the fiscal 2021 town budget in a session that lasted barely 20 minutes.

The decision brings the fiscal 2021 budget to about $66 million, Lapp said.

The Nov. 16 meeting also approved funding an analysis of the town Fire Department’s response time. Lapp said the analysis is part of a study that will help determine whether the town should replace its single fire station in the center of town, or build two smaller stations to accommodate pending development in the northeastern part of Rockland, near exit 14 of Route 3.

Advertisement

Selectmen had reduced the quorum for the Special Town Meeting from 150 to 15 because of the pandemic; Lapp said 69 people participated.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.