Six guns recovered at Wainwright Park in Dorchester; three suspects arrested

Boston police said the officers were aware that Jacari Drayton, 29, of Roxbury had a tan colored Glock 19X with a large capacity 30-round magazine and an aftermarket “sear selector switch” that was capable of turning it into a fully automatic machine gun.

As part of an ongoing firearm investigation, at about 7:27 p.m. officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force approached a group of approximately 30 males who were gathered inside Wainwright Park, according to a posting on bpdnews.com .

Boston police arrested three men and recovered six illegal guns in Dorchester on Monday evening.

Officers stopped and frisked Drayton and didn’t find anything, but soon after that located a Glock 19X from a nearby trash barrel, police said.

Officers then recovered a loaded .357 magnum Smith & Wesson revolver that was found on the ground as well as a loaded .38 special Smith & Wesson revolver from underneath a parked car and a loaded 9mm P80 firearm with no serial number from inside of an unlocked vehicle, officials said.

Additional units were called to the scene to assist the officers as the group of men at the park were becoming “increasingly more aggressive with the officers conducting the investigation, swearing and berating them” as they recovered the firearms from the scene, police wrote in the posting.

At one point one of the men, later identified as 21-year-old Patrick Bishop of Chestnut Hill, tried to break away from the group but was stopped and was seen discarding a loaded 9mm Kimber Solo Carry STS handgun that was recovered by the officers, the posting said.

Officers also recovered a loaded .380 Glock 42 handgun equipped with a Streamlight laser sight from the jacket pocket of a third man, later identified as Nathan Bootman 23, of Randolph, police said.

Police said Drayton, Bishop, and Bootman were due to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm. Drayton also faced an additional charge of unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.