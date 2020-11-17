Suffolk DA Rollins files motion to vacate more than 100 drug convictions related to disgraced chemist Annie Dookhan

On Monday, Rollins’s office said, she filed a motion to vacate more than 100 so-called List Three convictions in Suffolk County. Those convictions, the statement said, were ones that district attorneys did not move to vacate following a 2017 state Supreme Judicial Court ruling, which required prosecutors to show they could produce evidence at a re-trial, independent of Dookhan’s certification or testimony, proving the substance in a given case was actually an illegal drug.

The move by Rollins, which her office disclosed in a statement, is the latest chapter in the years-long saga involving Dookhan and another former chemist, Sonja Farak ; their misconduct has led to at least 61,000 drug charges in 35,000 cases being dismissed in recent years.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Monday filed a motion to vacate more than 100 drug convictions linked to Annie Dookhan , citing the disgraced former lab chemist’s “sad and desperate need for attention” when she tampered with drug evidence on a massive scale.

"All List Three cases are forever tainted by egregious and reprehensible government misconduct — even if fresh convictions were to be obtained without Dookhan’s involvement,'' Rollins said in the statement. “No defendant impacted by this ignominious chapter of Massachusetts law enforcement history should continue to bear the burden of Dookhan’s deceit, her sad and desperate need for attention, and the enormous amount of harm she inflicted upon so many.”

Rollins’s predecessor, she said, put 117 cases on List Three, 108 of which were covered by her motion Monday. A “handful” of the remaining cases had already had new trial motions granted as well as dismissals or re-negotiated plea agreements, according to the statement.

“In these cases, there were mandatory minimums that make it infinitely easier to persuade and leverage defendants to plead guilty,'' Rollins said. “”A recent Harvard Law School study commissioned by the late Chief Justice Ralph Gants found that Superior Court cases with Black and Latinx defendants are more likely to include a charge that carries a mandatory minimum incarceration sentence.”

Rollins also noted the “unprecedented challenges” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With courts struggling to reopen and prosecutors and public defenders being furloughed, it makes little sense to expend additional resources litigating Dookhan cases, some of which are more than 15 years old,” Rollins said.

In May, Rollins had asked the SJC to vacate the guilty pleas of 64 people on an earlier list of affected defendants. Those matters remain pending, according to Rollins’s office.

“This shameful chapter of our history will take dedication and perseverance to undo, and I will and we must,” Rollins said. "Additionally, we are only aware of this massive betrayal and scandal due to the dogged determination and relentless pursuit of justice by our criminal defense bar, and particularly the work of Attorney Luke Ryan, among others. They are owed a debt of gratitude.''

Farak was arrested in 2013 and convicted the following year of stealing drug evidence at the state lab in Amherst, where she went to work after leaving the Hinton lab in Jamaica Plain in 2004.

Farak admitted tampering with drug samples obtained during criminal investigations by replacing the narcotics with other substances in order to sustain her drug habit.

Separately, Dookhan tampered with evidence while working as a testing chemist at the Hinton laboratory. The lab no longer plays a role in forensic testing in criminal drug investigations.

Officials determined Dookhan was involved in more than 40,000 cases at the Hinton lab from 2003 to 2012. She admitted to filing false test results and mixing drug samples, and to later lying under oath about her job qualifications, but she said it was only to boost her work performance.

Dookhan pleaded guilty to charges stemming from her tampering with evidence and received a three-to-five year prison term.

