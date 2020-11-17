Anthony Fauci to speak about COVID and coping at Roxbury Presbyterian Church virtual event

Roxbury Presbyterian Church will host a virtual discussion about the facts and future of the COVID-19 pandemic with infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Nov. 24.
Rev. Liz Walker, Rev. Gloria White-Hammond M.D., and Fauci will discuss the spread of the disease, the hunt for a vaccine, and the trauma brought on by the far-reaching effects of the virus. The conversation is aimed at the Roxbury community and people of color, Walker said, but all are welcome.
As the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci is one of the country’s leading scientific experts on the COVID crisis, testifying before Congress and explaining the realities of the virus and health measures that can slow its spread to the American people. Fauci’s science-based approach to combating the pandemic has frequently put him at odds with the Trump administration.
He will participate in the first half of the discussion, titled “Where do we go from here?”.
“What better person to talk to than Anthony Fauci?” Walker, the pastor of Roxbury Presbyterian Church, asked in an interview with the Globe. “He’s the most trusted man in America when it comes to the pandemic.”
The panel is an extension of the Cory Johnson Program for Post-Traumatic Healing, an initiative the church started in 2014 to help its members deal with pain, violence, and struggle. But Walker said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the need for conversations about mental health to the forefront.
“It’s a difficult time,” she said. “And everyone is looking for guidance.”
Boston Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Boston Red Sox are sponsoring the event, scheduled for Nov. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Register for the Zoom event at www.roxburypresbyterianchurch.org.
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.
