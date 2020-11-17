Anthony Fauci to speak about COVID and coping at Roxbury Presbyterian Church virtual event

Roxbury Presbyterian Church will host a virtual discussion about the facts and future of the COVID-19 pandemic with infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Nov. 24.

Rev. Liz Walker, Rev. Gloria White-Hammond M.D., and Fauci will discuss the spread of the disease, the hunt for a vaccine, and the trauma brought on by the far-reaching effects of the virus. The conversation is aimed at the Roxbury community and people of color, Walker said, but all are welcome.

As the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci is one of the country’s leading scientific experts on the COVID crisis, testifying before Congress and explaining the realities of the virus and health measures that can slow its spread to the American people. Fauci’s science-based approach to combating the pandemic has frequently put him at odds with the Trump administration.