Criticism is swift in response to firing of top federal election security official

Here are how Democrats, Republicans, legal experts, and members of the media reacted to President Trump’s decision Tuesday to fire Christopher Krebs, a Department of Homeland Security official who was the director of the federal program overseeing election security.

Krebs had dismissed baseless allegations, from Trump and others, that the 2020 vote included widespread fraud. He kept a low profile even as he voiced confidence ahead of the November vote and, afterward, knocked down suggestions that the count was tainted by fraud.

Representative Adam Schiff of California, a Democrat: