Criticism is swift in response to firing of top federal election security official

By Peter Bailey-Wells Globe Staff,Updated November 17, 2020, 39 minutes ago
Chris Krebs, head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on May 14, 2019.
Chris Krebs, head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on May 14, 2019.AMR ALFIKY/NYT

Here are how Democrats, Republicans, legal experts, and members of the media reacted to President Trump’s decision Tuesday to fire Christopher Krebs, a Department of Homeland Security official who was the director of the federal program overseeing election security.

Krebs had dismissed baseless allegations, from Trump and others, that the 2020 vote included widespread fraud. He kept a low profile even as he voiced confidence ahead of the November vote and, afterward, knocked down suggestions that the count was tainted by fraud.

Representative Adam Schiff of California, a Democrat:

US Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, a Democrat:

Constitutional law scholar Laurence Tribe, a Harvard Law School professor:

Krebs himself:

Conservative political analyst Bill Kristol, who has regularly spoken out against President Trump:

Juliette Kayyem, a Harvard faculty member and former official with the Department of Homeland Security:

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale:

Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.

Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.