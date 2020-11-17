Criticism is swift in response to firing of top federal election security official

Here are how Democrats, Republicans, legal experts, and members of the media reacted to President Trump’s decision Tuesday to fire Christopher Krebs, a Department of Homeland Security official who was the director of the federal program overseeing election security.
Krebs had dismissed baseless allegations, from Trump and others, that the 2020 vote included widespread fraud. He kept a low profile even as he voiced confidence ahead of the November vote and, afterward, knocked down suggestions that the count was tainted by fraud.
Representative Adam Schiff of California, a Democrat:
Director Krebs worked diligently to safeguard our elections from interference and misinformation.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 18, 2020
He protected our democracy. And spoke truth to power.
That’s why Trump retaliated and fired him.
It’s pathetic and predictable from a president who views truth as his enemy.
US Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, a Democrat:
Chris Krebs is an extraordinary public servant and exactly the person Americans want protecting the security of our elections.— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 18, 2020
It speaks volumes that the president chose to fire him simply for telling the truth.
Constitutional law scholar Laurence Tribe, a Harvard Law School professor:
Trump just “terminated” Chris Krebs, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director. By tweet, of course. As predicted. His reason? That Krebs dared to call the Nov. 3 election “the most secure in American history.” The truth is kryptonite to Trump.— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) November 18, 2020
Krebs himself:
Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomrorow. #Protect2020— Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) November 18, 2020
Conservative political analyst Bill Kristol, who has regularly spoken out against President Trump:
Chris Krebs did a lot of work this year to help state and local officials pull off remarkably free and fair elections with record turnout, under difficult circumstances. For this, he was fired by Donald Trump.— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 18, 2020
Juliette Kayyem, a Harvard faculty member and former official with the Department of Homeland Security:
This is just lovely, and somewhat in national character, from head of UK Cyber Center. #krebs #specialrelationship https://t.co/0FquPjKhSh— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) November 18, 2020
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale:
The president is lying in his justification for firing an appointee for telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/YDLocfEDue— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 18, 2020
Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.
