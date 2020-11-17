Dinner reversal shows risks to Democrats as they preach virus restrictions

“It’s very spaced,” the California Democrat assured reporters, arguing Friday evening that the post-election reception she was about to host for just under 50 incoming and reelected members was socially distanced and approved by the House physician.

But this was no Trump affair. It was a setup for a dinner to be hosted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

WASHINGTON — The elaborate event seemed like the kind of celebration President Trump might host in the coronavirus era: about a dozen circular tables with purple and pink flowers brimming from gold vases, arranged in a grand but windowless room.

A few hours later, amid a furious backlash on social media — including from people who questioned why they were not allowed to bury their dead while lawmakers attended fancy parties — Pelosi canceled the dinner, turning it into a takeout meal instead.

It was the latest in a series of moves by the speaker, who has routinely knocked Republicans for acting irresponsibly during the pandemic, that have played into the hands of critics who see a double standard.

For the first 10 months of the pandemic, Pelosi rejected calls to institute regular virus testing for lawmakers who fly back-and-forth across the country, though so too did her GOP Senate counterparts. And early on, she was recorded on camera getting her hair done at a San Francisco salon despite a local prohibition on such services.

The furor over Friday’s dinner is spotlighting a conundrum facing the Democratic Party as infections are again soaring: With Joe Biden capturing the White House and many party leaders advocating tough restrictions, Democrats will have to be careful not to appear hypocritical — especially as Americans are urged to sharply limit their Thanksgiving gatherings.

''We’ve seen a lot of double standards,'' Representative Mike Johnson, Republican of Lousisiana, said. ''They impose these draconian restrictions and then they go and violate their own regulations. I can tell you what the people back home think about it in Louisiana — I mean, they were very frustrated about what they see to be a double standard and they see political leaders saying one thing and then not practicing it.''

Still, Pelosi and the Democrats have been far more mindful of coronavirus restrictions than Trump and the GOP. Unlike the outgoing president, the speaker has always worn a mask in public while Trump mocked those who followed doctors' orders and covered their faces.

Trump spent much of the fall flying around the country, attending campaign rallies and hosting White House events — eventually contracting the virus himself following a Rose Garden celebration for then-Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, which became an apparent super-spreader event.

Over the weekend, while Pelosi canceled her reception, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, went ahead with his own version of a new members' welcome, hosting about 90 lawmakers in one room for a short happy hour on the second floor of the Capitol.

But unlike her GOP counterparts, Pelosi has portrayed herself and her Democratic colleagues as model citizens in this year of crisis. She has dubbed Democrats ''the party of science,'' hitting Republicans all year for acting irresponsibly and ignoring doctors' recommended precautions.

Pelosi struck that note again at midmorning Friday, rapping Trump and the GOP at a news conference for failing to ''listen to science'' and arguing that separation and isolation would help ''crush the virus.'' That was about seven hours before the dinner was scheduled.

Representative David Cicilline, Democrat of Rhode Island, said switching to takeout was the right move and that such decisions are not always easy.

“I think members are trying to navigate this, the work in Congress and the welcoming of new members of Congress . . . just like people are trying to figure out how to have certain important events in their lives,” Cicilline said. “This is all new for everyone.”

Pelosi’s defenders have argued that she has followed the House physician’s advice on everything, including Friday’s dinner. That event was slated to be socially distanced, her office said — four people to a 10-person round table, for a total of fewer than 50 attendees. The architect of the Capitol has also installed a new air filtration system to keep people safe, they said, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But after an NBC reporter tweeted a photo of the tables being set up for the celebratory gathering, the criticism kept piling up on social media as well as on Capitol Hill. Party leaders eventually instructed incoming freshmen to simply grab a boxed dinner and head back to their offices.

“Our office strictly follows the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician, including for this dinner,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted amid the backlash. “To be a further model for the nation, this event has been modified to allow Members-elect to pick up their meals to go in a socially-distanced manner.”

Hammill noted that the offices of the Capitol architect and the House’s attending physician oversaw the lying in state of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and civil rights icon John Lewis. Both events were held during the pandemic, and neither resulted in any known COVID-19 cases, Hammill said.

Pelosi is not the only Democrat to run afoul of coronavirus restrictions. California Governor Gavin Newsom has expressed regret for attending a birthday party on Nov. 6 with a small group of friends at the exclusive French Laundry restaurant.