Dr. Fauci says as many as 20 million Americans could get vaccinations around the end of the year

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday that as many as 20 million people could get coronavirus vaccinations around the end of the year.
He said that he had heard from “the supply people” that by that time there could be as many as 25 million doses of vaccine available from Pfizer and 15 million doses available from Moderna. The vaccination takes two shots so that would mean 20 million people could get protection.
He said it could happen by the end of December or early January. “That’s what we’re hoping,” he said in an interview at the STAT News 2020 Summit.
He said he hoped that in the ensuing months the pace would pick up.
“As we get into January, February and March, there will be more that they will be able to scale up. By February that should be 30 of Pfizer, 25 Moderna. These are numbers that were given to me," he told STAT’s Helen Branswell in the interview. That amount of doses could get 27.5 million people vaccinated.
“What I would like to see is that the most vulnerable get vaccinated within the first few months of the 2021, and then subsequently beyond that we expeditiously vaccinate others,” he said.
STAT News covers health, medicine, life sciences and the pharmaceutical business. It is owned by John W. Henry, who also owns The Boston Globe.
