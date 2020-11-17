Dr. Fauci says as many as 20 million Americans could get vaccinations around the end of the year

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday that as many as 20 million people could get coronavirus vaccinations around the end of the year.

He said that he had heard from “the supply people” that by that time there could be as many as 25 million doses of vaccine available from Pfizer and 15 million doses available from Moderna. The vaccination takes two shots so that would mean 20 million people could get protection.

He said it could happen by the end of December or early January. “That’s what we’re hoping,” he said in an interview at the STAT News 2020 Summit.