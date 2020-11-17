How a Biden presidency could advance transgender rights - and lead to backlash

There was an urgency to the phone calls. Harris, a licensed independent clinical social worker in Silver Spring, Md., who caters to the LGBTQ community, said many of the callers were transgender people seeking counseling services, fearing another four years of a Trump administration that has repeatedly attacked the rights of their community. Other clients were rushing to get legal name changes or surgeries scheduled before the election, worrying it could become more difficult in a second Trump term.

At Whitman-Walker, an LGBTQ-focused community health center in Washington, D.C., the director of gender-affirming services estimated a 75 percent increase in the number of requests from transgender people seeking referrals for surgery in the weeks before the election.

But on Nov. 7, when major news outlets called the election for Joe Biden, the transgender community watched as the president-elect specifically mentioned them in his victory speech, the first US president-elect in history to do so.

''All of a sudden, they slept well that night,'' Harris, who is a transgender man, said his clients told him. ''A weight had been lifted that they didn’t even realize was so heavy.''

It was only one word, but the mention of the transgender community in Biden’s acceptance speech was a symbolic shift from a presidential administration that has spent the past four years repeatedly erasing protections for transgender people — in health care, federal employment, federal prisons, homeless shelters, and other housing services receiving federal funds.

The mention of the transgender community in President-elect Joe Biden’s acceptance speech was a symbolic shift. Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

The Trump administration has banned transgender members of the military and rescinded Obama-era guidance that offered protections for transgender students. It has declared that the federal Title IX rules require schools to ban transgender students from participating in school sports corresponding to their gender identity.

''Over the course of these four years I think a lot of trans people have looked on in horror,'' said Gillian Branstetter, a transgender advocate and media manager at the National Women’s Law Center. ''It looked to many that we were a bigger priority to our enemies than we were for our friends.''

The incoming Biden administration has already committed to reversing all of those actions and has released a lengthy platform touching on issues that were until recently rarely mentioned by national politicians. Biden has pledged to work to end what he calls an ''epidemic'' of violence against transgender people, particularly transgender women of color. He has committed to expanding access to health care for the LGBTQ community and ensuring their fair treatment in the criminal justice system. He plans to prioritize enacting the Equality Act, guaranteeing LGBTQ protections under civil rights laws, and to collect data on a community that advocates say has long existed in a vacuum of information.

''I think Joe Biden knows the trans community in a way that maybe previous presidents have not,'' said Ruben Gonzales, vice president of the LGBTQ Victory Institute, which works to advance LGBTQ public leaders.

Beyond his policy plans, Biden has touted his relationships with the transgender community. Years ago, he wrote the foreword to a memoir by Sarah McBride, who this month was elected the country’s first transgender state senator, in Delaware. In 2017, the former vice president called Virginia politician Danica Roem to congratulate her on the night that she became the first openly transgender elected official.

But not all transgender advocates are convinced by Biden’s symbolic gestures and campaign promises. Many feel his policies won’t go far enough to address the systemic problems facing transgender people — especially transgender women of color — in housing, employment, and the criminal justice system.

Others fear the conservative resistance to the transgender community will continue long after President Trump leaves office, in state houses and in the courts.

''As far as political problems go, they are far bigger than Trump,'' Branstetter said. ''Trump’s exit won’t erode them for us.''

Beyond Washington, advocates are already seeing echoes of the Trump administration in Republican-led state houses and in conservative courts. Sarah Warbelow, head of the Human Rights Campaign’s team of lawyers and fellows focused on federal, state and municipal policy, said anti-LGBTQ bills are already being filed for the coming year. ''What we have seen historically is that when a conservative state house does not like a federal policy,'' she said, ''they will then try at the state level to discriminate.''

She’s also keeping a close eye on judges confirmed under the Trump administration who ''have extreme views that are outside the mainstream and the understanding of constitutional law.''

In Texas, state Representative Steve Toth, a Republican, has filed a draft of a bill to classify gender-affirming hormones and surgeries as child abuse when performed on minors. It follows a wave of similar proposals in state legislatures across the country earlier this year.

Biden has named to his transition team Shawn Skelly, former special assistant to the undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, and coordinator of the Defense Department Warfighter Senior Integration Group. Skelly was the first transgender veteran to be appointed by a US president. The Victory Institute plans to provide the Biden transition team with a list of suggested LGBTQ leaders, in the hopes of seeing the first LGBTQ person in a Cabinet-level position. Among them is Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine, a transgender woman who has been leading the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.