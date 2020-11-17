Mass. reports 2,263 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 20 new deaths

The state said 32,309 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 20 to 10,130, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 2,263 Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 186,774.

In the summer, the state appeared to have wrestled the virus under control, but case counts began gradually to rise as the summer wore on. In recent weeks, they’ve accelerated. Governor Charlie Baker, acknowledging the “sustained and troubling” rise, has tightened some restrictions and moved to reopen a field hospital in Worcester. The increases in Massachusetts come amid a nationwide surge.

Case totals have been over 2,000 for seven of the last eight days. The seven-day average going into Tuesday was 2,369 cases per day.

State officials also reported 65,468 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 7.38 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 4,572 people, bringing that total to 229,932.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3.2 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 693 to 724. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

The seven-day average of deaths from confirmed cases dipped from 22 to 21; the lowest that number has been is 11.

The state recently changed the way it reports some statistics related to positive tests, introducing a new metric that attempts to isolate the effect of public health programs undertaken by colleges, in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.

On Tuesday, the state said the seven-day rate would be 5.3 percent if not for people tested in higher education settings. However, the state’s overall rate still includes others who might be repeatedly tested, such as health care workers, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.