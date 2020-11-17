The Great Trumpkin contemplates the future

He could feel his power waning and, with it, the obsequiousness he had once commanded. These days, Mike Pence arrived at meetings in the Oval not just without his portable shoeshine kit, but sans even a chamois cloth to buff the Great Trumpkin’s elevator oxfords .

Two weeks after the election, hope was fading like December light in the grim recesses of a federal penitentiary.

A sulk to outdo the most sullen of 7-year-olds froze the facial features of the Great Trumpkin in furious frustrated fractiousness.

His eroding stature reminded him of something he’d read about Captain James Cook. For long weeks, Hawaiians had treated the 18th-century British explorer as a virtual god. Then, a few days after sailing out of Kealakekua Bay, Cook had come limping back with a storm-broken foremast. Once the realization had set in that such vexations wouldn’t beset a true deity, the mood among his former admirers soured. A few days later, the heavy-handed captain was smote on the head and hastened to an untimely end.

It just went to show that fortune could turn on you faster than a Scaramucci scorned. And so for days he had monitored every call that came in over the voter-fraud hotline. At first, he had been hopeful.

“Hold tight, Mr. President,” said one. “When the lost votes from Atlantis come in, your totals will be underwater no more!”

It had been left to Trumprincess Ivanka to explain the joke. She had urged him to accept the election results with aplomb.

“A plum?”

He hated fruit. Worse than dogs, even.

“Grace. Dignity. Class.”

Well, la-di-da. She must have spent her pandemic spare time taking an Internet vocabulary-building course. If she used any of those abstruse words on him again, he’d fire her faster than you could say Mike Esper!

As he wandered through the COVID-emptied offices of the West Wing, a colorful folder on Hope Hicks’s desk caught his eye. It contained a proposal for an HBO series:

“Remember ‘Good Bye Lenin!,’ the movie about an East Berlin family’s efforts to pretend the wall hadn’t fallen, and that communism was still intact, so as not to shock their committed-communist mother, who had recently awoken from a coma? ‘Good Bye Trumpkin!’ applies that madcap concept to the American presidency: A defeated incumbent’s staff, worried about the psychological harm the truth will cause to their already erratic boss, sustains his belief that he has pulled out a long-shot victory by transporting him in his sleep to a remote replica of the White House, where he carries on like the bumptious bumbler he is, unaware that he is out of power.

“One episode will center on a visit from presidential attorney Rudy Giuliani, who brings the faux president a secret video about ‘U-Crane,’ a construction-equipment-rental company he has mistaken for the parliament in Kyiv. A second will feature an expedition to Mount Rushmore for the supposed unveiling of his bust there, which is actually a giant fiberglass head from a ‘Swamp Monster’ water-park ride, a colorful comedic likeness his staff has arranged to borrow for the day. Noticing the pigeons perching on the mock statue’s rigid forelocks and, through periodic biological processes, discoloring its bright orange nose, he threatens to have the national landmark bombed. Recognizing him and reveling in the threat, his frenzied followers begin chanting: ‘Blow it up! Build a pigeon coop! Make Mexico pay!’

“In another zany episode, the president thinks he is hosting the Boy Scouts for dinner to celebrate their patriotic service to their communities, but staffer Stephen Miller instead invites the Proud Boys. Hilarity ensues when the president tries to lead the confused white supremacists in the wrong oath.”

Et tu, Hopey?

His frown deepened — and then a sudden smile burst through. What if he, the Great Trumpkin, played the lead role himself? Why, he could ignore reality and pump out false claims of grandiose accomplishments . . . which, come to think of it, wasn’t really very different from what he’d done these last four years

It would surely fool the QAnon crowd. Ditto the evangelicals.

The payments, the residuals — they would be better than “The Apprentice”!

He picked up his phone.

"Siri, call Hope Hicks for me!”

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.