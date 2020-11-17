Obama, racism, and the futility of Black acquiescence

“One of the reasons I’d chosen Joe to act as an intermediary — in addition to his Senate experience and legislative acumen,” Obama writes — “was my awareness that in McConnell’s mind, negotiations with the vice president didn’t inflame the Republican base in quite the same way that any appearance of cooperation with (Black, Muslim socialist) Obama was bound to do."

In his new memoir , “A Promised Land,” former president Barack Obama recalls how he would deploy Joe Biden to negotiate with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. Biden knew the Kentucky senator and had a working relationship with him. Yet there was another rationale behind Obama’s reliance on Biden when it came to dealing with McConnell.

Even as president of the United States, Obama had to acquiesce to the malevolent fragility of racists.

There’s much to digest in Obama’s latest memoir, the first of two books about his presidency. Yet his recollections about navigating this nation’s racism while sitting at the highest level of political power are revelatory and devastating. Few Black people won’t recognize the unspoken bargains that are sometimes necessary, and always gutting when existing in traditionally white spaces.

Obama not only needed Luther, his anger translator from the popular “Key and Peele” comedy sketch, to say what he could not. He needed Biden as his angry-white-man whisperer, though he never acknowledged that fact until now.

In a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday, Obama mentioned the 2009 incident when, during a joint congressional address by the president, Representative Joe Wilson of South Carolina yelled, “You lie!” While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looked like she was ready to throw hands, Obama was maddeningly calm. He simply said, “It’s not true.”

Obama understood how his understated response roiled Democrats, especially Black people who viewed Wilson’s explosion for what it was — an ugly condemnation of the first Black president. He explained his reaction as a matter of temperament.

At the time, I wished Obama had done more to challenge Wilson, but I also recognized this was about more than demeanor. It’s the silence we must often assume to survive in these places never intended for us, to avoid being branded as difficult, overly sensitive, or “hard to work with.” We understand the weight of that scrutiny, the glare of eyes recording our reactions. From Jackie Robinson to the Obamas, Black people are often asked to be the bigger person when faced with racism. We’re expected to hold our tongues and keep the peace — but for whose benefit?

Obama understood that if he had lashed out, it would have consumed the news cycle, if not his then-fledgling presidency. That he would have been justified was irrelevant. All America would have seen was a Black man putting a white man in his place. (Instead of universal condemnation, Wilson garnered more than $2.7 million in donations in the weeks after his outburst.)

“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” Obama writes in his book. Even though he won a second term (unlike his bitter failure of a successor), little Obama did would alleviate that panic. So he stepped carefully to avoid the trip wires, while trying to lead a nation where millions rooted for his defeat.

Often, Black people curate calmness as a defense mechanism. If we speak up about mistreatment, racism, or anything awry, we’re the troublemakers. And the shock we receive is less connected to the offense revealed than the fact that we had the audacity to speak on it. The issue isn’t Black people; it’s the irrational anxiety of those white people who want us neither seen nor heard in corridors they have long claimed as theirs alone.

Like Obama, we often feel compelled toward a silence that we know won’t save us or abolish racist systems where the goal posts are always being moved.

After he is sworn in as the 46th president, Biden will certainly have issues with McConnell, a man willing to destroy democracy to further his own exclusionary values. Yet Biden’s whiteness — and this is what is meant by white privilege — won’t be a hurdle as Obama’s Blackness was, and still is, in a promised land that has never been promised to Black people.

