Gary Washburn’s mock NBA draft: Timberwolves take LaMelo Ball at No. 1

It’s about time the Timberwolves go for the star power and potentially the best player in the draft, even though there are question marks about Ball’s maturity. Minnesota hasn’t worked out James Wiseman, so it’s either Ball or Anthony Edwards, and new general manager Gersson Rosas takes a chance here.

2. GOLDEN STATE: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

The Warriors just need a defensive-minded, athletic center to put in the paint to go with their healthy veterans, and it’s back to prominence. Wiseman will learn in a system that will help him flourish, and he fills a definite need after past experiments at center have failed.

3. CHARLOTTE: Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia

The Hornets need all the talent they can get. They need someone who can turn into a superstar and help them out of the doldrums. Edwards was the best freshman in the nation last season, the main offensive weapon for an average Georgia team. He has the potential to be a top-five scorer in the NBA.

4. CHICAGO: Deni Avdija, F, Israel

The Bulls don’t have any pressing needs because they have drafted so often in the lottery, so they add a Toni Kukoc-type of ballhandler and playmaker to go with their young talent. New coach Billy Donovan will need to harness all this young talent, but Avdija has a chance to be a real star and already has played with NBA players overseas.

5. CLEVELAND: Obi Toppin, F, Dayton

The Cavaliers take the local kid to fill their frontcourt. At 22, Toppin is the most NBA-ready of any prospect and is a physical freak. With the Cavs likely losing Tristan Thompson and looking to deal Kevin Love, Toppin makes sense. He joins Collin Sexton an Darius Garland as part of the rebuilding plan.

Obi Toppin led the Dayton Flyers to a 29-2 record last season. Aaron Doster/Associated Press

6. ATLANTA: Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State

The Hawks, like the Bulls, have been drafting so high lately that they don’t have any real needs. But Haliburton may be the most polished player in the draft, and pairing him in the backcourt with Trae Young could make Atlanta into a playoff team. The Hawks also are looking to trade out of this pick.

7. DETROIT: Patrick Williams, F, Florida State

Williams is one of the fastest risers in the draft, and the Pistons could use a young, athletic forward who can help right away. New general manager Troy Weaver is an astute talent evaluator, and Williams will be his first draft pick. The Pistons need to get younger, and this is the first step.

8. NEW YORK: Onyeka Okongwu, F/C, Southern Cal

With Mitchell Robinson as a potential cornerstone center, the Knicks could use another big man who can protect and score at the rim. This draft is about the future for the Knicks. They are not going to fast-track the process, and need as much young talent as possible. Defensively, Okongwu can help right away.

9. WASHINGTON: Isaac Okoro, F, Auburn

The Wizards are a team to watch, with John Wall coming back to join Bradley Beal, and they are adding young players. Okoro can contribute right away because he’s so good defensively. Washington, like the Knicks, will use the draft and astute free-agent decisions to fill the roster. Okoro is another attractive piece.

10. PHOENIX: Devin Vassell, G/F, Florida State

Vassell will give the Suns more wing options, especially since they moved Kelly Oubre to the Thunder. Phoenix wants to play positionless ball, with athletic wings defending and hitting 3-pointers. Vassell, who blossomed late at Florida State, should help a young core.

11. SAN ANTONIO: Aaron Nesmith, G/F, Vanderbilt

The Spurs are not ones to take chances in the draft, and Nesmith is the safest pick here. He’s already an elite shooter and shows maturity. San Antonio also needs a shooting guard with DeMar DeRozan in the final year of his contract, and Nesmith could come in and play backup minutes.

Saddiq Bey would be a safe choice for the Kings. Nick Wass/Associated Press

12. SACRAMENTO: Saddiq Bey, F, Villanova

Bey is one of the most NBA-ready players left on the board, and the Kings need young bodies after losing Harry Giles and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Bey can play both forward positions and is an above-average shooter, and Villanova players usually are safe bets in the draft. The Kings don’t need to take any more chances.

13. NEW ORLEANS: Killian Hayes, G, Germany

With Jrue Holiday gone, the Pelicans could use another young guard, and Hayes is one of the more intriguing players in the draft. His ability to run the pick-and-roll is the best in this draft, and he already has an NBA skill set. He needs to improve his outside shooting.

Could Kira Lewis one day succeed Kemba Walker? Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

14. BOSTON: Kira Lewis, G, Alabama

The Celtics have been getting by with patchwork answers at backup point guard for a few years, so why not invest in a wildly athletic floor leader who could eventually take over for Kemba Walker? Lewis can score and shoot. The only drawback is he’s 175 pounds on a 6-foot-3-inch frame. But for a team that needs athletes, Lewis fits the bill.

15. ORLANDO: Tyrese Maxey, G, Kentucky

The Magic have been getting by at point guard for years, and Maxey could pair with Markelle Fultz to make a strong backcourt. Maxey can play both guard positions and gives the Magic athleticism and youth. Their past drafts with Mo Bamba and Jonathan Isaac haven’t worked.

16. PORTLAND: Precious Achiuwa, F, Memphis

The Trail Blazers need to get tougher in the paint; Achiuwa is a workhorse in the paint, and the fans will love his energy. Portland needs productive big men because its backcourt is elite. With the addition of Robert Covington, the Blazers are ramping up for a long playoff run. Achiuwa will help that cause.

17. MINNESOTA: Jaden McDaniels, F, Washington

McDaniels has been rising up draft charts because of his skill set, and the Timberwolves definitely could use more young talent. He played on an underachieving team at Washington and sometimes was a headache for coach Mike Hopkins, but if he harnesses his talent and matures, this could end up being a value pick.

18. DALLAS: R.J. Hampton, G, Australia

The Mavericks will be looking to move up, but don’t sleep on Hampton, who did not play in college and instead opted for Australia. He has a sparkling skill set and just needs more experience. Besides Luka Doncic, the Mavericks are getting older at guard; Hampton could grow into his backcourt mate.

19. BROOKLYN: Josh Green, G/F, Arizona

The Nets may not have this pick because they are looking to make moves (perhaps James Harden), but Green could provide backcourt depth and be a potential standout player in the future. He could garner some minutes as a rookie with little expectations because the Nets have so many stars in front of him.

20. MIAMI: Cole Anthony, G, North Carolina

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Anthony turns out to be a star; he entered the last college season as a top-five prospect. A knee injury and a poor team year at North Carolina hurt his stock, and with limited draft workouts, Anthony dropped out of the lottery. The Heat are great at picking gems in the mid-first round (Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo), and Anthony will be the next one.

21. PHILADELPHIA: Tyrell Terry, G, Stanford

With Ben Simmons basically playing point forward, the Sixers could use a guard who can shoot and become a playmaker. Terry may not be ready to do that right away, but he is someone to keep an eye on. Philadelphia needs shooting and Terry is one of the better marksmen in the draft.

22. DENVER: Jalen Smith, F, Maryland

After losing Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee, the Nuggets need depth in the frontcourt, and they will fill that need with the hard-working Smith. He impressed scouts with his athleticism and toughness, and that’s exactly what the Nuggets need. They have enough scoring; they need tough guys in the paint to get to the next level.

23. UTAH: Isaiah Stewart, F, Washington

Stewart is a no-nonsense player with an NBA frame. He was overshadowed last season because the Huskies were putrid, but he’s ready to contribute immediately. The Jazz, like the Nuggets, have enough scoring but need grinders in the paint. Stewart has an old-school game and Utah is a perfect fit.

24. MILWAUKEE: Theo Maledon, G, France

The Bucks are stacked to win now, so why not take a flier on a player who could eventually become a standout? Maledon is a point guard with a strong skill set but didn’t play a lot of minutes last year overseas. So he could be a draft-and-stash guy or take a year to learn the NBA. The Bucks don’t need him now.

25. OKLAHOMA CITY: Desmond Bane, G, TCU

The Thunder take the consistent and steady Bane, a player who will come in, learn quickly, and become a rotation piece, if not a star. Oklahoma City doesn’t look for superstars but solid players who fit into its system. Bane will become one of those players teams regret passing on.

26. BOSTON: Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Greece

Celtics fans won’t see Pokusevski for a while. With three first-round picks, the Celtics need a draft-and-stash player, and they will leave Pokusevski in Greece and check back next season. The hope is that he gets more seasoning and experience, then comes over when Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter, and Vincent Poirier are all gone.

27. NEW YORK: Malachi Flynn, G, San Diego State

The Knicks need young playmakers, and Flynn, like Toppin, would have flourished had there been an NCAA Tournament this year. Flynn can score and has a nice feel for the game. This is New York’s second first-round pick, so it can take a chance, but Flynn is mature and ready to contribute.

28. OKLAHOMA CITY: Tre Jones, G, Duke

This pick will be from the Lakers in the Dennis Schroder deal. Jones played well in his two years at Duke, and perhaps his size (6-3, 185) is the reason he’ll drop. The Thunder need a young floor leader, but Jones certainly wouldn’t be expected to contribute right away. So this is a pick for the future.

29. TORONTO: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

With the Raptors potentially losing Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, they need frontcourt depth. Nnaji is a hustler around the rim and could serve as one of those energy big men who turns into a capable contributor. He is raw and could have helped himself by staying in school.

At 6-8 and 245, Xavier Tillman could be a smart choice for a Celtics big man. John Beale/Associated Press

30. BOSTON: Xavier Tillman, C/F, Michigan State

The Celtics need help in the frontcourt, and Tillman comes from a program where he was well-coached and played in big games. He should be able to help right away. What does that mean for Robert Williams? It’s uncertain, but the Celtics need to get bigger and more athletic, and Tillman is the best choice here.

