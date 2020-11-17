BC’s Brett Peterson to be hired by Panthers, will become first Black assistant general manager in NHL

The Florida Panthers are expected on Tuesday to name Brett Peterson, an ex-Boston College defenseman (Class of ’04), as an assistant general manager, a move believed to make 39-year-old the first Black person to hold such a high-ranking team executive position in NHL history.
Peterson’s hiring was reported by a number of media outlets, including Frank Seravalli of TSN, on Monday night.
Peterson, a freshman on BC’s 2001 championship team that defeated North Dakota in the Frozen Four final, was born in Northborough, and was only 18 years old when he joined Jerry York’s Eagles in the fall of 2000.
Upon graduating from BC in 2004, Peterson began a five-year career in the minor pros, most of it spent in the East Coast Hockey League.
Advertisement
Soon after wrapping up his playing career in the spring of 2009, he entered the player-agent business, joining Chicago-based Acme Sports, which was then owned by Bill Zito, the recently named GM of the Panthers.
Paul Krepelka, another former agent from Massachusetts (Arlington), also was recently named an assistant GM with the Panthers.
Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.