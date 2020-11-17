Celtics executive Rich Gotham says team hopes to host fans at some point during 2020-21 season

Celtics president Rich Gotham said he expects the stands to be empty when the 2020-2021 NBA season begins, but that he hopes fans will be able to return to TD Garden at some point during the next regular season.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to return with fans when it’s safe to do so,” Gotham said. “There are brighter days ahead [but] we’re taking it one day at a time.”

The NBA is scheduled to return to play on Dec. 22. Teams will play a 72-game schedule, 10 fewer than in a typical year. The regular season is tentatively scheduled to end on May 16, according to ESPN, with the playoffs running from May 22 to the end of July. The postseason will be wrapped up in time for the Tokyo Olympics.