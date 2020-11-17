Deadline for Gordon Hayward to opt into final year of contract with Celtics extended to Thursday

The Celtics and Gordon Hayward on Tuesday mutually agreed to push back the forward’s deadline for deciding on his player option for this coming season until Thursday, an NBA source confirmed.
Hayward had initially had until Tuesday evening to decide whether to opt into the final year of his four-year contract, which is slated to pay him $34.2 million. By delaying the deadline, both Hayward and the Celtics have more flexibility as they move through this unusually busy week. Wednesday’s draft will be followed by free agency just two days later.
On Monday, Celtics director of player personnel Austin Ainge said that Hayward’s decision is unlikely to affect Boston’s approach to the draft.
“I think it would affect maybe some trade decisions more than draft decisions,” Ainge said.
The Celtics could be working with Hayward on a new deal in which he would decline his option for this season and sign a longer-term contract with a lower annual salary but more stability. Or, it’s possible that a trade could be in the works. The Celtics are unable to trade Hayward unless he opts in.
Last season, Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists for the Celtics, but his year was once again pockmarked by injury. He suffered an ankle sprain in the first game of the playoffs against the 76ers that kept him out until the conference finals.
