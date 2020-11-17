Deadline for Gordon Hayward to opt into final year of contract with Celtics extended to Thursday

The Celtics and Gordon Hayward on Tuesday mutually agreed to push back the forward’s deadline for deciding on his player option for this coming season until Thursday, an NBA source confirmed.

Hayward had initially had until Tuesday evening to decide whether to opt into the final year of his four-year contract, which is slated to pay him $34.2 million. By delaying the deadline, both Hayward and the Celtics have more flexibility as they move through this unusually busy week. Wednesday’s draft will be followed by free agency just two days later.

On Monday, Celtics director of player personnel Austin Ainge said that Hayward’s decision is unlikely to affect Boston’s approach to the draft.